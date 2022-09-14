U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,196.00
    +93.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.50
    +39.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.80
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.40
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    +2.85 (+11.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0066 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2110
    -1.4340 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,351.57
    -2,218.01 (-9.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.50
    -39.20 (-7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.60
    -74.26 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

NorZinc Launches Metallurgical Test Program for Prairie Creek

·3 min read

NZC-TSX
NORZF-OTCQB 

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce the initiation of a feasibility study level metallurgical test program on its Prairie Creek Project ("Prairie Creek" of the "Project") located in the Dehcho Region of the Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company has engaged SGS Canada Inc., one of the leading technical services providers, to conduct a full and comprehensive test program with the objective of finalizing milling parameters and performance characteristics for the planned first 3-5 years of production. Drilling, which commenced in June 2022, remains well underway with drillcore samples already out for delivery to an assay laboratory September 13, 2022.

Running concurrently with this drill program is a geotechnical study utilizing the same holes, aimed at improving dilution estimates for mineralized material to be extracted during the same first 3–5-year time period in the mine plan. The geotechnical program involves acquiring oriented structural data through the use of oriented drillcore, acoustic and optical downhole televiewer scanning, manual geotechnical logging, and rock mechanics testing of all relevant lithologies. The field data collection program is being carried out by Terrane Geosciences with oversight by Mining One and Mostert Consulting.

The drill program, which the Company announced and commenced earlier this year on June 19, is approximately 2/3 complete with 3,700m drilled to date. Another 1,000m-1,500m of drilling is still planned with successful completion of the drill campaign aimed at generating the final amount of material required for comprehensive metallurgical testing of 3 composites by SGS as follow-up work. As the geotechnical study requires fewer holes than required for the metallurgical program, it is expected the field component of the geotechnical study will conclude near the end of this month.

All drillcore samples from these programs will be fed into metallurgical testing with SGS Laboratories but will initially be submitted for various rock mechanics and traditional base and precious metal assays in the coming weeks, with assays being handled by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver. Final assay results are expected in late November, with metallurgical testing to be initiated immediately after.

Results will be incorporated into updated resource and reserve models, in order to provide an updated mine plan incorporating the additional confidence these summer field programs are expected to bring. In addition, the Company expects to follow up on the above drill programs with a smaller <1,000m channel twinning program if weather conditions allow, using the on-site surface drill rigs to core into the Main Quartz Vein ("MQV") near the historical underground channel samples, to confirm the validity of that dataset.

"As the Company continues to make permitting progress with the recent receipt of the Land Use Permit portion of the mine operating licence, we are pleased to continue to advance the Project and commence the metallurgical test program as apart of preparing the project for an updated feasibility study and definitive offtake agreements," said Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, NorZinc. "Metallurgical testing represents a critical step in successfully transforming an exploration stage project into an economically viable mining opportunity and we are pleased to have engaged SGS Canada to complete this next phase with us which will ensure this study is conducted to the highest standards."

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NORZF". NorZinc is focused on developing its 100%-owned high-grade zinc-silver-lead Prairie Creek Project, located in the Northwest Territories.

Cautionary Statement – Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forwardlooking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the completion of drilling and the metallurgical test program, management's expectations regarding the results of drilling and metallurgical testing, management's expectations regarding incorporation of the assay results into updated resource and reserve models, management's expectations regarding an updated mine plan, and management's expectations regarding a follow-up channel twinning program.

These forwardlooking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that completion and results of drilling and the metallurgical testing may not complete or occur within management's anticipated timelines or at all, the risk that the assay results may not be incorporated into updated resource and reserve models as expected or at all, the risk that an updated mine plan may not materialize as expected or at all, and the risk that a follow-up channel twinning program is not undertaken as expected or at all.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the completion of drilling and the metallurgical test program, the results of drilling and metallurgical testing, the incorporation of the assay results into updated resource and reserve models, the plans for an updated mine plan, and the plans for a follow-up channel twinning program.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norzinc-launches-metallurgical-test-program-for-prairie-creek-301623802.html

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Signs Deal With China’s Baowu for New Pilbara Iron Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has formed a joint venture with its biggest customer, Chinese state-owned giant China Baowu Steel Group Co., to develop a new iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Ar

  • South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has contracted a drilling company for the maiden diamond ("DDH") drilling campaign to begin in September 2022. The Alabama exploration program includes:

  • FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of this year's Van Target ("Van") step-out drilling program at the Company's Decar Nickel District ("Decar") in central British Columbia. This year's drilling was focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the de

  • White House Crypto Mining Report Draws Praise From Advocates and Critics Alike

    The report called on standards to limit the industry’s environmental footprint, or else limit the industry itself.

  • Orea Obtains Approval of French Sanctions Authorities for Acquisition of 100% of 5 million Ounce Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQB: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to report that the French government ministry responsible for overseeing matters related to Russian sanctions, has approved the proposed transaction with Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold"), whereby Orea is acquiring Nordgold's 55.01% interest (for a total of 100%) in the Montagne d'Or joint-venture company in French Guiana, France. Montagne d'Or is a permitting stage, 5-million-ounce open pit gold mine development project with g

  • Argentina’s Tax Authority Conducts First-Ever Raids on Secret Crypto Miners

    According to the agency, three illegal crypto farms with irregularities were uncovered last week in the South American country.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Exchange LBank Targets African Cryptocurrency Market With 17 Web3 Projects

    LBank, an Africa-focused cryptocurrency exchange, announced Monday that it has multiple growth-oriented projects and initiatives aimed at facilitating mass adoption of Web3 applications and cryptocurrency investments on the continent. LBank Aims For Crypto Growth In Africa: LBank launched its Crypto Accelerator Program in partnership with Adanian Labs, a Kenya-based tech investment and accelerator lab. Since the launch, LBank said it has helped onboard 17 new cryptocurrency projects, offering me

  • Bravo's Re-assay Program Confirms High-Grade PGMs, Au and Ni grades at Luanga

    Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO), ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announced that it has received results from the re-analysis of an additional five historic drill holes ("DDH") from its wholly owned Luanga PGM (palladium + platinum + rhodium) + gold + nickel project ("Luanga"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

  • Argentinian tax agency conducts first-ever raids on illegal crypto mining farms

    Argentina’s tax collection agency (AFIP) has concluded its first-ever operations against illegal and “clandestine” crypto mining farms operating within the country, the agency announced last week. See related article: Crypto miners should disclose energy data, US lawmakers say Fast facts The AFIP conducted four raids on crypto farms that were under the guise of other […]

  • Asia Pushback Grows as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Ko

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • GE confirms on track for spinoff of GE HealthCare the first week of Jan. 2023

    General Electric Co. said Monday it's on track for the targeted spinoff of GE HealthCare the first week of Jan. 2023. The company said it would create a board of directors for the business following the spinoff. GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp will be non-executive chairman of the new company, while Peter Arduini, currently CEO of GE HealthCare, will serve as director. The company will hold an investor day on Dec. 8 in New York. The spinoff is part of the industrial conglomerate's plan to sepa

  • Adobe Earnings Preview: Will ADBE Get its Mojo Back with the Quarterly Release?

    Trading 47% off its highs, it will be important to see if the company's demand in cloud computing was able to be sustained.

  • How To Trade Biotech Stocks: Can These Three Tips Help You Make More Profits?

    Marc Lichtenfeld, an expert in biotech and income stocks, notes that a lot of Wall Street money moves into companies that issue positive Phase 2 clinical trial data.

  • T-Mobile sees huge demand for $3 billion bond deal despite September borrowing blitz by big companies

    U.S. companies are in the midst of a borrowing spree in September as Wall Street braces for other jumbo rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

  • BofA Clients Loaded Up On Stocks Last Week

    The [S 500 fell roughly 3%](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-09-13-2022-11663065625) by midday Tuesday after hot consumer-price data sparked [elevated fears of further Federal Reserve tightening](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-09-13-2022/card/traders-cement-bets-on-aggressive-fed-after-hot-inflation-data-eiVvfpIdC5N6wiwTjClf). That surely comes as a (negative) surprise to Bank of America Securities clients, who started buying stocks last wee

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains After Unveiling $5 Billion Buyback Program, Repeating Profit Targets

    "We have the ability to invest in innovation, grow our dividend, execute strategic acquisitions, and take this action to deliver shareholder returns," said CEO Joaquin Duato.

  • Wells Fargo CFO says there will be stress as economy slows

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co is seeing loan growth moderating after strong growth so far this year and witnessing downward pressure on mortgage revenue as consumers feel the effect of higher interest rates, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday. His comments came after the chief financial officer of U.S. Bancorp said at the same conference on Monday that he expects a 30% to 35% drop in mortgage revenue in the third quarter from the second quarter as the housing market slows. "The Fed is tightening a little bit more than what we were expecting," said PNC Financial Services Group Chief Financial Officer Robert Reilly.

  • Investment Giant KKR Puts Portion of Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain

    American investment firm KKR has made its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.

  • Amazon to invest $450M in pay, benefits for delivery drivers

    The funds will boost offerings available to employees of business in the company's Delivery Service Partners program.