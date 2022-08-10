NorZinc Signs Environmental Agreement with Key First Nation Partners in Yellowknife

NZC-TSX

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce the signing of an Environmental Agreement (the "EA" or "Agreement") with the Naha Dehe Dene Band ("NDDB") and Liidlii Kue First Nation ("LKFN") Band for the development and operation of the Prairie Creek Project ("Prairie Creek" of the "Project") and the All-Season Access Road ("ASR") on these local communities' Traditional Territory.

This Agreement builds on the Impact Benefit Agreements ("IBAs") the Company currently has with both NDDB and LKFN for the mine, the NDDB Traditional Land Use Agreement ("TLUA"), and the LKFN Road Benefit Agreement ("RBA") for the ASR and establishes the framework for a long-term, mutually beneficial, and cooperative working partnership. The EA formalizes the Company's commitment towards protecting the environment and sacred, traditional lands upon which the Project will be developed while providing for environmental monitoring, review and oversights through the life of the Project. This Agreement combined with the IBAs provides assurance the Prairie Creek Project has strong local First Nations support as the Company continues advancing the Project.

The Naha Dehe Dene Band ("NDDB") of Nahanni Butte is the nearest community to the Prairie Creek Mine, located approximately 90 kilometres southeast of the mine site. The mine site and route of the ASR are within NDDB's Traditional Territory. The Liidlii Kue First Nation ("LKFN") of Fort Simpson are the largest community within the Dehcho Region, Fort Simpson is located about 185 kilometres east of the mine site. The ASR route also crosses the LKFN Traditional Territory.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with NDDB and LFKN, which reflects our commitment to respect and prioritize the environmental well-being of their traditional and sacred lands that will be home to one of Canada's next, largest and highest grade critical mineral zinc, silver and lead mine", said Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, NorZinc. "The recognition of the traditional lands and rights of First Nations is paramount to the success of Prairie Creek, and we look forward to advancing the Project alongside our partners."

"The Prairie Creek Mine and the ASR are located entirely within NDDB's Traditional Territory, directly adjacent to the community of Nahanni Butte. We have the greatest potential for both impacts and benefits from its development. The signing of the Environmental Assessment today is another step towards developing the Mine and ASR responsibly and ensuring that the benefits to NDDB far exceed the impacts on our community," stated Chief Steve Vital, of the Naha Dehe Dene Band.

Chief Antoine of Liidlii Kue First Nation commented, "It's important that First Nations play a key role in environmental decision making related to resource development projects occurring in our territories. As signatories of Treaty 11, we never surrendered our land. The Environmental Agreement between Liidlii Kue First Nation, Naha Dehe Dene Band and NorZinc is an important agreement that will ensure our Dene nations retain a strong role in environmental oversight and protection for the Mine and Road. Through an Environmental Committee and our Dene Monitors, we look forward to continuing the important work of being stewards and guardians of our land."

The signing of this agreement comes at a critical time as the entire executive team and board of directors of the Company are currently in the Northwest Territories visiting both Yellowknife and the Project. During this visit, the NorZinc representatives will be conducting key meetings with local community member representatives and government representatives in Yellowknife, building on relations with the local communities and governing bodies. The group will also be conducting a site visit to Prairie Creek for an update on exploration and development activities currently underway at site.

The Prairie Creek Project will have a significant economic impact on the local communities as well as the Northwest Territories and federal government bringing in total revenue over its lifetime of $8 Billion with direct territorial and federal government benefits of over $1 Billion. Benefits of the Project to the local First Nations include $5M a year in direct transfer benefits, $100M over the life of the mine, $330M in business contracts, and $65M in guaranteed employment. There is expected to be 600 jobs over 3 years during construction and more than 350 jobs during the operating period of 20 years. These benefits follow the Call to Action 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Report for Indigenous Governments to have access to jobs, training, and education opportunities in the corporate sector and to be actively involved in the decision making for use of traditional territory. No other developing mining project in the Northwest Territories is as advanced as the Mine in this region that will bring these benefits.

