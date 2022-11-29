U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

Nostalgia Coffee Roasters Expands NuZee Partnership with New Wholesale Portion Pack Java Nationwide

·6 min read

Leading U.S. Producer and Co-Packer of Single Serve Coffee Formats Offers Its First Ever 2.5oz Pre-Measured, Pre-Ground Packs with Award Winning Roaster to Stake Claim in Office Coffee Segment

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, announced today its expanded partnership with award-winning Nostalgia Coffee Roasters to bring 2.5oz portion packs to wholesale customers nationwide for the first time. Building upon their long history working together to make single serve brew bags, the two companies' newest venture is available now online, offering a delicious, eco-friendly java option to cafes, restaurants, corporate offices, and more.

NuZee, Inc. and Nostalgia Coffee Roasters 2.5oz portion packs are available now to wholesale customers nationwide.
NuZee, Inc. and Nostalgia Coffee Roasters 2.5oz portion packs are available now to wholesale customers nationwide.

Female-owned and dedicated to advancing the industry through exceptional coffee, direct producer relationships and a focus on equity and sustainability, Nostalgia Coffee Roasters partnered with NuZee to grow its award-winning coffee offerings in corporate, office and hospitality settings around the country in order to stake their claim in the ever-growing office and hospitality coffee segment. The move kickstarted Nostalgia's growth and evolution from mobile café to award-winning roaster to now one of the fastest growing corporate and hospitality coffee players in the country with multiple Fortune 500 clients. The eco-friendly packaging and lower-waste innovation make the portion packs an easy and delicious way for restaurants, banquets, offices, and cafes to brew large volumes of coffee in a sustainable way without having to weigh or grind.

"We are thrilled to experience this growth with our award-winning coffee product lines, which can largely be attributed to our long-time strategic partnership with NuZee. We believe NuZee's ever-expanding and advanced production capabilities combined with our exceptional coffee, skilled producing partners, and brand will allow us to capture a larger share of the office coffee segment throughout the United States. NuZee's ability to produce high-quality portion packs has given us another advantage as we begin to tackle more complex coffee solutions for our ever-expanding client base, which includes Fortune 500 companies," said Taylor Fields, founder of Nostalgia Coffee Roasters. "We believe the continued capabilities that NuZee presents to us will allow Nostalgia to achieve our mission-driven goals faster and with more impact. Our goals of bringing equity, diversity and inclusion into the industry are coming to fruition as we see more clients and their teams drinking Nostalgia Coffee, much of which is powered by NuZee. We are excited to offer exceptional and award-winning coffee in this format to our clients in partnership with NuZee."

Produced and manufactured by NuZee, the 2.5 ounce pre-ground portion of Classic Blend Medium Roast coffee, which scored 93 points from coffee reviews, is packaged ready to use in commercial drip coffee machines. The highly curated blend mixes notes of caramel, apple pie, and cream soda to encapsulate the 20th century American zeitgeist in one delicious cup of coffee. Each pack makes roughly five 12 ounce cups and the 2.5 ounce portion packs are available in a case of fifty on Nostalgia's website. In additional to the portion packs, Nostalgia offers award-winning blends, including their Sudan Rume, which was recently named as a top twenty coffee in Coffee Review's list of "Top 30 Coffees of 2022" and earned the Gold in the Elite Category by Golden Bean North America making it the number one Elite Coffee in North America.

"A cornerstone to NuZee's mission has always been to make responsible consumption more convenient and accessible to the average consumer while limiting waste and brewing only what you need, all through eco-minded innovation and strategic partnerships," said Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee. "We believe that our expanded partnership with Nostalgia—a company whose pillars of equity and sustainability so deeply align with our own values— will continue to reduce overconsumption and offer accessible sustainability by fueling offices nationwide, one delicious pre-measured pack at a time."

About Nostalgia Coffee Roasters

Nostalgia Coffee Roasters was San Diego's first fully mobile specialty coffee shop in 2018 and it since has turned into a national and award-winning roaster. The company's emphasis is on sustainability, quality, and equity. In addition, Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Fields, makes it a priority to work with female coffee producers and ensure they earn a thriving rate for their coffee. Their largest trading partners are women owned farms in Brazil, Mexico and Sumatra and these coffees are in their most well-known blends including Glory Days and Memory Lane. Additionally, this mission-driven company gives 5% of their revenue back to producers each year making a significant impact on producers lives globally. To explore Nostalgia's offerings and purchase portion packs at wholesale, please visit https://nostalgiacoffeeroasters.com/.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; NuZee's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions; the fact that certain of NuZee's single serve coffee products are expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for NuZee by its new partner on a purchase order basis pursuant to the agreement between the parties; the fact that sales are completed on a purchase order basis without any written agreement between NuZee and its customers; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Sarah O'Connor-Guffey
815-630-9557
sguffey@fish-consulting.com


Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nostalgia-coffee-roasters-expands-nuzee-partnership-with-new-wholesale-portion-pack-java-nationwide-301688957.html

SOURCE NuZee

