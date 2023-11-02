Nostalgia-laden local restaurant gets update to its look and menu

The Mr. D's food truck is now licensed for Vanderburgh County and will be rolling on Evansville streets soon.

HENDERSON, Ky. − Nostalgic restaurants can keep their charm and still update for the times.

Look at Mr. D’s Drive-In in Henderson. The restaurant has been there for 45 years and is still serving their famous Colonel Jim’s spicy fried chicken, burgers, ice cream and other old favorites in the drive-up format. The menu has also gained some new items recently – breakfast and breakfast charcuterie boxes, wraps, wings and chicken strips with a variety of sauces and “Flurries,” the Mr. D’s version of a Blizzard.

The building got a facelift recently, too, which is the first remodel since the 1990s.

It’s looking good with new siding and roof and a sleek black and white color scheme. Also sleek and black is the new Mr. D’s food truck, which has been on the road for just over a year. It spent most of this summer in Lexington, Kentucky, but is now back home and has a new license for Vanderburgh County, so expect to see it around Evansville in coming months.

More: Evansville-area food news: 11 morsels of food news for you this week

The truck menu is a little different from the restaurant menu. You won’t find fried chicken, but there are chicken strips that can be tossed or dipped in sauces – Country Bob’s, barbecue, garlic parm, Buffalo, ranch, teriyaki, and stingy honey garlic.

There are also breaded tenderloins, breaded fish sandwiches and Mr. D’s double cheeseburgers with two quarter-pound beef patties, dressed with freshly cut veggies.

Chimichangas are a new item that can be found on the truck only. Choose “Crack Chicken,” which is shredded chicken breast slow-cooked with cream cheese and spices; a chili chimi with cheese and onions, topped with sour cream and Fritos; or a Philly cheese steak chimi topped with Country Bob’s sauce.

A chili chimi, filled with chili, cheese and onions and topped with sour cream and Fritos chips from the Mr. D's food truck.

Sides include fries, fried mushrooms and mozzarella sticks.

Watch the Mr. D’s Facebook page for times and locations of service for the food truck, or call 270-577-8854 for more information or to book the truck for an event.

Story continues

More: Yee-haw! Texas barbecue and soul food restaurant opens on Evansville's East Side.

Mr. D’s Drive-In

Location : 1435 S. Green St., Henderson, Kentucky.

Phone : 270-826-2505

Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. every day

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Mr. D's Drive-In in Henderson, Ky. gets food truck, new look