U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,076.75
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,378.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,036.75
    -26.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.00
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    -0.34 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9670
    -1.3390 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,968.35
    -124.38 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.48
    -3.67 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.62
    -15.87 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Noster Microbiome Research: Analyzing Bacterial Digest

·4 min read

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Noster Inc. report in Medical Mass Spectrometry a method for the efficient quantification of a set of biomolecules produced by gut bacteria breaking down nutrients. The method has important potential for monitoring the composition of diet-dependent biological samples.

Noster’s approach for comprehensive analysis of fatty acids
Noster’s approach for comprehensive analysis of fatty acids

Gut microbiota are the collective of microorganisms — including bacteria and viruses — that reside in the digestive tracts of humans and animals. Among the many functions of the gut microbiota is the processing of nutrition that cannot otherwise by digested. Carbohydrates, such as sugars, fibers and starches, for example, require bacterial intervention to be properly broken down. Dietary fats are processed by both digestive enzymes (proteins naturally produced in human and animal bodies) and gut microorganisms; this so-called process of metabolization results in the production of metabolites, small organic molecules having various biological functions. Some of these metabolites are produced by the gut microbiota only. Being able to detect such metabolites with high sensitivity therefore provides a way to assess their significance as well as their therapeutic potential. Now, Kowa Tsuji from Noster Inc. and colleagues under supervision of Dr. Makoto Arita at Keio University, have developed a method enabling a comprehensive analysis of a whole range of metabolites produced solely by the gut microbiota.

The researchers focused on the metabolites resulting from the breakdown of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which are found in vegetable oils. Gut bacteria convert PUFAs into fatty acid metabolites that cannot be produced by host enzymes. For the detection of these metabolites, Tsuji and colleagues used a technique called liquid chromatography tandem mass spectroscopy (commonly abbreviated as LC-MS/MS), enabling selective and precise concentration measurements of the compounds. An essential part of the work consisted in obtaining synthetic standards of the metabolites — biogenically prepared compounds with known concentration, with which the LC-MS/MS method could be developed.

The scientists tested their method by analyzing mouse feces; they successfully detected several fatty acid metabolites produced by the gut microbiota. The obtained concentration estimates were in the micromolar range, which is an indication that the method is sensitive enough to monitor natural levels of fatty acid metabolites in biological systems. The researchers also applied the method to tissues obtained from mice subjected to different diets. The obtained metabolite levels showed good correlation with the dietary sources (vegetable oils) of PUFAs.

The method of Tsuji and colleagues enables the efficient detection and quantification of 45 metabolites produced by the gut microbiota, and holds promise for nutritional and medical research. Quoting the scientists: "This analytical method will be improved to aid future studies to elucidate the biological significance of bacteria-derived fatty acid metabolites in controlling host health and diseases."

Background

Liquid chromatography tandem mass spectroscopy (LC-MS/MS)

Liquid chromatography tandem mass spectroscopy (LC-MS/MS) is a technique used for the detection and quantification of chemical compounds in a sample. It combines liquid chromatography, a technique used for physically separating substances, and mass spectroscopy, used for analyzing masses of substances. LC-MS/MS can be used for analyzing a wide range of chemical compounds, including metabolites.

In LC-MS/MS, a sample is first pumped through an adsorbent (stationary phase, the LC column) by a liquid (mobile phase) at high pressure. Chemical interactions between the sample's components, the stationary and the mobile phase cause different migration rates of the sample's components throughout the LC column, which results in their separation. By choosing particular stationary and mobile phase compositions, customized separation can be achieved for a large variety of samples. After the LC step, the LC effluent is fed into a mass spectrometer, which ionizes particles. Ionized particles are deflected by means of an electromagnetic field; the amount of deflection depends on their mass-to-charge ratio.

Kowa Tsuji from Noster Inc. and colleagues now developed a LC-MS/MS procedure enabling the comprehensive analysis of 45 metabolites derived from polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs).

Reference

Kowa Tsuji, Wataru Shimada, Shigenobu Kishino, Jun Ogawa, and Makoto Arita. Comprehensive analysis of fatty acid metabolites produced by gut microbiota using LC-MS/MS-based lipidomics, Medical Mass Spectrometry 6 (2022).

DOI: 10.24508/mms.2022.11.003
URL: http://www.jsbms.jp/english/publish/03_04_Reserch-Paper_Tsuji_et_al_4th_sawa.pdf

Contact details

Noster Inc., International Relations,
35-3 Minamibiraki, Kamiueno-cho,
Muko-shi, Kyoto, 617-0006, Japan

E-Mail: contact@noster.inc
Telephone: 81 (0)-75-921-5303

Noster website
https://www.noster.inc/

Noster's analytical services
https://www.noster.inc/services/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960554/Noster_Microbiome_research.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noster-microbiome-research-analyzing-bacterial-digest-301692405.html

SOURCE Noster Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Horizon Therapeutics spells out vision for Rockville R&D hub

    Horizon Therapeutics PLC is hitting the gas on its Montgomery County expansion — while considering buyout offers from larger pharmaceutical companies. Roughly a year since the Dublin company committed to building a research and development hub in Rockville and nearly two years after it acquired Gaithersburg’s Viela Bio Inc. for $3 billion, it is now deep into the construction of a facility at 9810 Darnestown Road. Horizon, a commercial-stage company developing treatments for rare, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, says its planned 192,000-square-foot facility will include 60,000 square feet for laboratory space.

  • The astronomical community accurately predicted an asteroid impact

    Ever since we found out what an asteroid did to the dinosaurs, we’ve been worried that there might be an object out there with our names written on it. For most of our history, if something had come screaming in to end our species once and for all, there wouldn’t have been anything for us to do about it. Most of our efforts, as it pertained to cosmic planet killers, was to imagine what we might do in movies, like the 2014 sci-fi flick Asteroid vs. Earth (now streaming on Peacock!). In recent yea

  • Will A Pfizer-Partnered Vaccine Help Valneva Stock Buck Its Recent Downtrend?

    Valneva stock rose Thursday after it said volunteers who received its Pfizer-partnered Lyme disease shot still had antibodies after six months.

  • Cambridge University: Fossil overturns knowledge about origin of birds

    Cambridge University researchers say how the modern bird skull came to be needs to be re-evaluated.

  • How Much Is Project Artemis Worth to Lockheed Martin?

    With $126 billion in market capitalization, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is the world's largest publicly traded aerospace company. Within Lockheed, though, the "space" part of "aerospace" did only $12.2 billion in sales last year, making Space the smallest of Lockheed's four main business divisions. Lockheed Martin made headlines earlier this month when NASA's new Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket blasted off in a blaze of glory, bound for the moon.

  • Boeing: Hoping for a Boost From Restructured Defense Business

    The aerospace giant is rethinking its defense and space business after big losses in 2022

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products, with a focus on biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

  • Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact

    In science fiction - think films and TV like "Interstellar" and "Star Trek" - wormholes in the cosmos serve as portals through space and time for spacecraft to traverse unimaginable distances with ease. Scientists have long pursued a deeper understanding of wormholes and now appear to be making progress. Researchers announced on Wednesday that they forged two miniscule simulated black holes - those extraordinarily dense celestial objects with gravity so powerful that not even light can escape - in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.

  • Elon Musk ‘confident’ Neuralink brain chip is ‘ready for humans’

    ‘Timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process’

  • Minerals never before seen on Earth discovered in massive meteorite

    The "phenomenal" finding was something researchers accidentally uncovered while looking at a sample from the world's ninth-largest discovered meteorite.

  • SpaceX Is Struggling to Launch a Much-Anticipated Moon Mission

    The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket has been delayed for the second time due to an unspecified issue, postponing a private Japanese mission that is poised to make history should it safely reach the Moon’s surface.

  • NASA's Orion Spacecraft Successfully Breaks Free From Lunar Orbit

    It’s day 16 of the 25.5-day Artemis 1 mission, which means it’s time for the Orion spacecraft to begin its journey back home. The uncrewed capsule departed distant retrograde orbit on Thursday afternoon following a successful exit burn.

  • Elon Musk’s Neuralink Spawns a Cluster of Brain Computer Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Neuralink Corp., the brain-computer interface startup run by Elon Musk, doesn’t yet have a product ready for broad human consumption, but the project has already succeeded in seeding several offshoots that are developing different technical approaches to manipulating the brain.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election

  • Elon Musk says Neuralink brain implant could begin human testing

    The company showed a video of a monkey with a Neuralink implant controlling a computer cursor.

  • SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water

    Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.

  • Physicists create ‘holographic wormhole’ inside quantum computer

    Scientists have created a “holographic wormhole” inside a quantum computer for the first time. The pioneering experiment allows researchers to study the ways that theoretical wormholes and quantum physics interact, and could help solve some of the most difficult and perplexing parts of science. More recently, scientists have proposed that they might be connected to quantum physics.

  • Star ‘squeezed’ by supermassive black hole creates ‘extraordinary flash’

    An “extraordinary flash” seen in the sky earlier this year was caused by a distant star being “squeezed like a toothpaste tube” by a supermassive black hole, astronomers have said.

  • Bright Flash Detected in February Was a Black Hole Jet Pointed Straight at Earth

    On February 11, astronomers saw a distant flash of light that seemed to come from a source as bright as a quadrillion suns. They alerted other scientists to the event, and several telescopes quickly pivoted to focus on the flash. Now, two teams of researchers have identified its source: a black hole feasting in the distant universe.

  • Mysterious flash from space is a black hole jet pointing directly at Earth

    The jets are caused by a supermassive black hole ripping apart a star 8.5 billion light years away.

  • Resurgent Yen Faces Extra Boost From Insurers Chasing Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- A rush by Japan’s life insurers to protect themselves against a stronger yen may have the paradoxical effect of accelerating gains in the currency.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBlackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption LimitNew York, Singapore Are the World