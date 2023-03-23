U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.50
    +28.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,437.00
    +179.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.00
    +109.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.00
    +20.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    -0.65 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.90
    +30.30 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8940
    -0.4900 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,728.01
    -460.97 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.36
    -11.58 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Noster Microbiome research: Fibrous fuel: Prebiotic fibers can keep the body's metabolism in check to improve gut-environment and suppress obesity

PR Newswire
·4 min read

KYOTO, Japan, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a study recently published in the journal Gut Microbes, researchers from Kyoto University, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, and Noster Inc. report the mechanisms of bacteria-derived fibers in supporting gut health and metabolism and preventing obesity.

An illustration of the beneficial effects of L. mesenteroides-derived EPS in the composition of the gut microbiome
An illustration of the beneficial effects of L. mesenteroides-derived EPS in the composition of the gut microbiome

Probiotic foods such as miso and kimchi are rich in bacteria that keep the gut and body healthy. A complementary food group known as prebiotics (mainly fibrous foods) serve as fuel for these bacteria to thrive. However, the exact mechanisms which make prebiotics favorable for our health is unclear. A research collaboration between Ikuo Kimura (Kyoto University), Miyamoto Junki (Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology), Hidenori Shimizu (Noster Inc), and colleagues has recently elucidated how prebiotics derived from a specific type of bacteria can do so.

Lactic acid bacteria, such as Leuconostoc mesenteroides (L. mesenteroides), are used in the fermentation process of fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and pickles. One of the fibrous metabolites of L. mesenteroides is exopolysaccharide (LmEPS). The researchers thus focused their study on the potential role of LmEPS as a prebiotic fiber. EPS, which was produced in large quantities by L. mesenteroides was first isolated and its chemical structure was analyzed.

Now, short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), another metabolic byproduct of gut-bacteria, are known to have favorable effects such as the synthesis of gut hormones. Therefore, after feeding mice an LmEPS-rich diet, corresponding changes in levels of SCFAs in the blood and intestines were first evaluated. These mice did indeed have high SCFA levels, suggesting that EPS promoted the synthesis of SCFAs in their gut bacteria. The team then found that the increased levels of SCFAs led to reduced spikes in blood glucose levels in these mice. These changes, however, were minimal with L. mesenteroides administration alone, suggesting that LmEPS was the main facilitator.

To then investigate the effects of LmEPS on host energy homeostasis, 4-week-old mice were fed a high-fat diet (HFD) supplemented with either LmEPS or cellulose as a non-fermented fiber (control) for 12 weeks and changes in body weight were measured. At 12 weeks, LmEPS-fed mice had considerably lower body weight and fat mass than mice fed a control diet. Finally, alterations in the gut bacterial composition of LmEPS-fed mice were scrutinized. Using 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing, the team found that the abundance of Bacteroidetes and Verrucomicrobia, increased whereas Firmicutes decreased. In particular, Bacteroides and Bacteroidales S24-7 group efficiently produced SCFAs from LmEPS in the intestine.

This study reveals the physiological outcomes which make certain prebiotic foods beneficial. A combination of probiotic and prebiotic foods could also be the best way to promote well-being.  ''Our findings reveal an important mechanism that accounts for the effects of diet, prebiotics, and probiotics on energy homeostasis,'' conclude the researchers. What's more, LmEPS can be explored further as a preventative strategy against lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes or obesity.

Background

Probiotics and prebiotics: Probiotics are a class of bacteria, yeast, and other microbes which are beneficial to the body. These microbes typically reside within tissues such as the gut, urinary tract, and lungs and play roles in digestion, synthesizing vitamins, and keeping harmful bacteria at bay. Given these important functions, probiotics can also be supplemented in the body through fermented foods such as yogurt, Japanese pickles and kimchi, which keeps the gut healthy.

Prebiotics are fibers derived from non-digestible plants such as asparagus. These are carbohydrates that pass along the gut without being digested by the human body but serve as nourishment for the probiotics to flourish. In this study, the researchers show that exopolysaccharide, a bacteria-derived prebiotic also has many health-related benefits. Such compounds can be used to create prebiotic supplements that can target specific disease conditions.

Reference

Junki Miyamoto, Hidenori Shimizu, Keiko Hisa, Chiaki Matsuzaki, Shinsuke Inuki, Yuna Ando, Akari Nishida, Ayano Izumi, Mayu Yamano, Chihiro Ushiroda, Junichiro Irie, Takane Katayama, Hiroaki Ohno, Hiroshi Itoh, Kenji Yamamoto, Ikuo Kimura. Host metabolic benefits of prebiotic exopolysaccharides produced by Leuconostoc mesenteroides. Gut Microbes, Jan 2023

https://doi.org/10.1080/19490976.2022.2161271

Contact details :
Noster Inc., International Relations, 
35-3 Minamibiraki, Kamiueno-cho, 
Muko-shi, Kyoto, 617-0006, Japan

E-Mail: contact@noster.inc
Telephone: 81 (0)-75-921-5303

Noster website
https://www.noster.inc/

Noster's analytical services
https://www.noster.inc/services/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038949/Gut_Microbiome.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noster-microbiome-research-fibrous-fuel-prebiotic-fibers-can-keep-the-bodys-metabolism-in-check-to-improve-gut-environment-and-suppress-obesity-301779589.html

SOURCE Noster Inc

Recommended Stories

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike

    Moderna’s CEO on Wednesday defended a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price, but he also said the drugmaker will work to ensure patients continue paying nothing at drugstores or clinics. Stephane Bancel told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the drugmaker will charge a list price of around $130 per dose for the vaccine in the U.S. More than 270 million doses of Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cris

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • What Is Autologous Cell-Based Therapy, The Treatment Revolutionizing Regenerative Medicine That Could Be Set To Explode Over The Next Few Years?

    By Julian Richard, Benzinga

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Sell As Senators Eye 400% Price Hike For Covid Shots?

    Moderna stock is under pressure as the company contends with a pitfall in Covid shots and plans for a 400% price hike. Is MRNA stock a sell?

  • CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference. The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate MANCE-free rate of 97%. Long-term symptom

  • Roche Joins Hand With Lilly To Improve Early Diagnosis Of Alzheimer's Disease

    Roche (OTC: RHHBY) announces collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to support the development of its Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). The EAPP is a blood test that aims to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. If approved, the EAPP test would be an additional tool to identify low likelihood of amyloid pathology in symptomatic patients and determine whether they should proceed to further evaluation and testing that may confirm a diagnosis. Also Read: New Four

  • China Approves First Homegrown mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine

    Though years behind Western rivals, the breakthrough fills a crucial gap in the nation’s health defenses.

  • Gilead (GILD) Announces OS Data on Yescarta From ZUMA-7 Study

    Gileads Yescarta shows statistically significant improvement in overall survival for initial treatment of R/R LBCL patients versus historical standard of care in curative setting.

  • Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots? Officials Anticipate FDA Authorization Within Few Weeks

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly moving toward authorizing a second round of omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk. FDA officials could decide within a few weeks and could change their mind, Wall Street Journal reported citing the people close to the matter. The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn

  • 4 Biotech Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio in 2023

    New drug approvals and pipeline progress should maintain the momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and a solid pipeline progress position CRSP, LGND, THRX and KALA well amid volatility.

  • More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops

    U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February and health authorities are continuing to track infections as they investigate the outbreak. In the latest government tally, 68 people were diagnosed with infections from the bacteria, which has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

  • Most workers are struggling with their mental health, and company’s confusing healthcare programs aren’t helping

    Most workers struggling with their mental health say it's making them less productive.

  • Bionic Health raises $3M for its AI health clinic using GPT-4 and other ML models to design better preventative care

    Today a startup out of Durham, North Carolina, called Bionic Health -- built by two early movers in the commercializing of AI -- is throwing its hat into that ring to build out its approach. The startup has raised $3 million in seed funding to create what it describes as an "AI health clinic": people can get bloodwork and other diagnostics carried out and monitored, and then an AI -- built on OpenAI's GPT-4 and other large language and machine learning models -- provides personalized insights based on the data points coming out of these assessments. The initial aim is to build out preventative health services rather than primary care for people who, for example, are experiencing chronic pain or a virus.

  • Coya Therapeutics’ COYA 302 Treating ALS Proves Effective In Proof-Of-Concept Academic Clinical Study

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • More Baby-Formula Issues: This Big Brand Is Being Recalled Now

    Perrigo says it is recalling the baby formula that was made at its Wisconsin facility earlier this year.

  • Three People Have Died From Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Eye Drops

    A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.