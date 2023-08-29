'Not bad for a kid from Sile': Rael to retire from long career with city in November

Aug. 28—After serving as the chief administrative officer under four mayors, Lawrence Rael has earned his retirement "two times over," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller in a release announcing the longtime public servant's retirement.

Rael will retire in November, following a two-month transition period. Dr. Samantha Sengel, the longtime vice president of workforce and community success for Central New Mexico Community College, will succeed Rael, pending confirmation by City Council.

There's hardly a job that Rael hasn't held in New Mexico public service. Rael served as the executive director for the Mid-Region Council of Governments for nearly a decade; he worked on the staff of Sen. Jeff Bingaman; and in 2012, Rael was appointed by President Barack Obama as the director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Services Agency for New Mexico.

Many Albuquerque landmarks — including the Albuquerque Sunport, the Aquarium and Botanic Garden, Isotopes Park and Balloon Fiesta Park — were developed or expanded with his help.

In 2017, Rael joined the Keller administration as the chief operating officer for the City of Albuquerque. He was named CAO in 2022.

"Nobody does this work alone. I wouldn't have been able to accomplish any of these amazing projects without the hard work of the thousands of city employees who I've had the pleasure to work with every day" Rael said in a statement. "Still, not bad for a kid from Sile."