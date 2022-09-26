U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,700.70
    +7.47 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,578.93
    -11.48 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,949.18
    +81.26 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,685.96
    +6.37 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.84
    +1.10 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.40
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9656
    -0.0032 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0720 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2790
    +0.9590 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,142.31
    +219.74 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.91
    +6.81 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.72
    +23.12 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Not So Dark helps restaurants run a second delivery-focused business

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Not So Dark has raised an $80 million Series B funding round led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with Convivialité Ventures also participating. The startup has launched digital food delivery brands that you can find in food delivery apps.

While Not So Dark started with a network of dark kitchens, the company has abandoned this business model shortly after raising its Series A round. Operating dark kitchens requires a ton of capital and it can create issues in some neighborhoods.

Instead, the company is betting on existing restaurants. In addition to their own menu, these partners can start cooking different food that is specifically designed for food delivery platforms.

In other words, restaurants can get additional revenue by making sure their kitchen staff are always busy cooking something — it can be for restaurant customers or for at-home customers looking for something different.

Some of Not So Dark’s brands include Vegedal, Como Kitchen, Coquillettes, JFK Burgers, Fat Panda, Gaïa Pita and Walida. The startup designs the recipes and sources the ingredients so that restaurants only have to cook and fulfill the orders.

Customers can find these restaurants on existing food delivery platforms, such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Currently, Not So Dark operates in France and Belgium across 100 cities. The startup takes a cut on revenue like a traditional restaurant franchise.

And because there are plenty of Not So Dark partners, you get all the benefits of a food franchise. Not So Dark can run ad campaigns that benefit everyone. The startup can also optimize the listings on Uber Eats and Deliveroo by adjusting prices in real time depending on competitors — it’ssomething that can be time consuming for a traditional restaurant.

Founded by Clément Benoit and Alexandre Haggai, Not So Dark currently employs 150 people. With today’s funding round, the company wants to build the biggest restaurant in the world that doesn’t have a kitchen — a sort of virtual franchise.

Recommended Stories

  • timeOS is a Chrome extension that puts your meeting details in one place

    Magical, a productivity company, aims to solve these problems with a Chrome extension called timeOS. So with the timeOS extension, we wanted to save the hassle of finding out meeting details and capture meeting notes easily.

  • The 3 Best Costco Food Court Items

    The good thing about shopping at Costco, though, is that you don't have to walk around hungry. Instead, you can pop on over to the food court and buy yourself some lunch or a snack on the cheap. Years ago, Costco had an amazingly delicious vanilla-chocolate swirl ice cream dessert that was perfect for kids (and adults) who have a hard time choosing between the two flavors.

  • How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week

    If you need a little pick-me-up, you're in luck!

  • 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

    Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....

  • 5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

    You're ready to splurge on a good bottle of liquor, but you want to get your money's worth. The last thing you want is to pay a premium for a bottle that doesn't wow your tastebuds, so you're...

  • 19 Low-Carb Dinners That Are High in Protein

    If you're looking for some inspiration for dinner tonight, these recipes will be sure to satisfy you. With no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, these dinners are perfect for those looking to reduce their carb intake. These meals also have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can feel fuller and support your muscle growth, while enjoying a delicious dish.

  • Black TV Chef, Owner of Multiple Restaurants Reveals How to Master Southern Cooking Even If You’re from the North

    Put your foot in it!

  • Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping

    Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices....

  • Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September

    The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. "Like using a boat's fish finder to locate schools of large fish, we can use the S3 Black App to look for profitable sub-industries on the short-side that are seeing increased short selling — winning trades where traders are increasing their bets," he said.

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues R

  • CEO Talks: William Pak on Strategy for Esprit’s Ambitious Global Relaunch

    The lawyer and former private equity executive has taken the brand to profitability for the first time in five years, and plans to use that momentum to finance a total makeover.

  • 3 Furniture Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although rising inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions pose risks, home remodeling projects along with a focus on digitization and product innovation raise hopes for WSC, LZB and VIRC.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Paysafe Marks Entry Into Kansas Online Sports-Betting Market

    Payments platform provider Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) said it is entering the new Kansas online sports-betting market. The move will see Paysafe supporting multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players' credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments. The company's marketing technology and services provider, Income Access, is already powering the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands. Kansas is the twenty-third U.S. state or jurisdiction where Paysafe has a presenc

  • Casino stocks rally after Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Share of casino operators rallied in premarket trading Monday, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, as investors cheered news that Macau looks set to ease COVID-19 restrictions sooner than expected. Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. jumped 7.2%, Wynn Resorts Ltd. climbed 5.8%, MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% and Caesars Entertainment Inc. were indicated up less than 1%, while futures for the S&P 500 slumped 0.6%. The rallies comes after news that Macau, a gambling center in China,

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • LGT Capital Increased Allocation to Japan

    Mikio Kumada, financial economist at LGT Capital Partners, discusses the outlook for the economies and financial markets of Japan and China. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Calls Mount for ‘Assertive and Hawkish’ BOE Response to Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under intensi

  • China's yuan ends at 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily lower limit

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan finished domestic trading session at a new 28-month low against the dollar on Monday, near its downside trading limit, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency's weakness. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would raise the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing FX through currency forwards to 20% from zero starting on Sept. 28. The announcement, along with another firmer-than-expected daily midpoint fixing, was meant to slow the pace of the yuan's depreciation by making it more expensive to bet against it, traders said.