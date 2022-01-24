U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +0.71 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9400
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,565.04
    +628.44 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.82
    +29.22 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,304.34
    -284.03 (-1.03%)
     

Not Dead Yet: IBM’s revenue growth accelerates in Q4

Ron Miller and Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

IBM reported revenue for Q3 2021 -- and the news wasn't just "good." For a company that has seen negative or low revenue growth for almost a decade, it was great. Big Blue reported $16.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 6.5% year over year (8.6% on a constant-currency basis; the strengthening dollar is making a number of companies deal with FX fluctuations).

The solid results come a quarter after IBM posted far more modest 0.3% growth in the third quarter of 2021, on slightly higher $17.6 billion. The good news also comes in the wake of the company spinning out its $19 billion infrastructure services business. It may seem slightly counterintuitive to see a company lose a large chunk of business and have it work out in its favor so quickly, but that would appear to have been a big part of CEO Arvind Krishna's thinking in making that move to focus almost entirely on the cloud.

We watched the company flounder for years, at one point recording 22 straight quarters of negative revenue growth. When former CEO Ginni Rometty left in 2019 and was replaced by Krishna, he made it clear there were changes coming and he was going to cut the parts of the business that were not part of his vision.

That included kicking Kyndryl to the curb and selling the bulk of the company's Watson Health division, an area where Rometty had made a big bet and spent billions to build it into a substantial business. When it didn't work out, Krishna was not afraid to cut his losses, selling off the assets on Friday to Francisco Partners in a deal that was far below the money Rometty had plowed into the division, with reports putting the deal at around $1 billion.

Red Hat CEO looks to maintain double-digit growth in second year at helm

Krishna has made it clear he wants to build the company around Red Hat now, the company IBM bought in 2018 for $34 billion. Hybrid cloud revenue, the division where Red Hat lives, reported $6.2 billion in revenue for the quarter -- up 18% year over year, giving the company the kind of growing revenue it was hoping for.

The CEO has made it known he's looking for steady growth moving forward, not eye-popping, but the kind of steady growth you would expect from a mature company like IBM, and certainly not quarter after quarter of negative growth. This would appear to put them on that road.

That's three straight quarters of positive growth for fiscal 2021 -- 3%, 0.3% and 6.5% -- and while those are not the type of growth numbers that make you scream from the rooftops, they are a positive trend for a venerable corporation that desperately needs it

Patrick Moorhead, founder and principal analyst at Moor Insight & Strategies, says the report is at the very least a good sign for the company. "While one good quarter doesn't make a trend, I believe three do and at a minimum, I believe we will see mid-single-digit growth in the near future."

Other bright spots

While hybrid cloud revenue growth was the obvious outlier result from the company’s matrix of Q4 outcomes, there were other bright spots worth considering. Software revenues were up 8% (10%, constant currency), and consulting-derived top line was up a strong 13% (16%, constant currency).

The result of the generally positive results was a strong profit outcome. IBM reported gross profit of $9.5 billion, up a slim 2.5%. However, that figure converted into $2.9 billion in net income at Big Blue, up a shocking 183% on a pre-tax basis. The company’s profit, after taxes, still came to a strong $2.5 billion, up a slightly more modest 107% compared to the year-ago quarter.

In simple terms, IBM’s business remains a very lucrative one. And one that, finally, after years and years of stagnation and decline from a volume (revenue) basis, has not only managed a string of growth, but, in its most recent quarter, pretty solid top line expansion, to boot.

IBM did not survive this long by accident, so perhaps we should have had more faith. But its epic run of negative growth did engender a pretty strong cadre of doubters. Investors are impressed, at least, with IBM shares up sharply in after-hours trading.

Now let’s see if the company can repeat the feat this year. Then we can really call it a comeback.

Recommended Stories

  • Option Trade Profits Up To $1,400 If FB Stock Falls Below Support Level

    When looking for bearish option trade candidates, Meta Platforms is one stock that might fit the bill.

  • Kohl's stock price soars as reports emerge of multiple possible bids, sale process

    The stock price soared Monday for metro Milwaukee-based department-store chain Kohl’s as the company appears to be in play with multiple suitors.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Businesses like McDonald’s and Starbucks are cutting store hours because of the labor shortage and Omicron surge

    An ongoing labor shortage, compounded by a relentless Omicron surge, is driving businesses to cut their operating hours.

  • IBM stock pops, then fizzles after executives decline to provide earnings forecast

    A pop in International Business Machines Corp. stock cooled Monday after Big Blue declined to provide an earnings forecast.

  • Jane Street Says Crypto Trading Business Is ‘Clear Growth Area’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street firm Jane Street, known for its dominance in established financial markets such as exchange-traded funds and corporate bonds, is becoming a major player in a fast-growing field: cryptocurrency trading. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan

  • Pimco Sees Traders Overshooting Bank of Canada Rate-Hiking Path

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada could start a cycle of interest-rate hikes this week with its first increase since 2018. Many economists and traders expect the central bank to boost its key policy rate 25 basis points on Wednesday, with more to follow. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Crown Capital Announces Intention to Commence Substantial Issuer Bid

    Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN) today announced its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the Corporation will offer to purchase for cancellation up to 1,330,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $7.50 per Share in cash (the "Purchase Price"). The Corporation will fund the Offer using cash on hand and available credit facilities.

  • Defense Stocks: Lockheed, Northrop, General Dynamics Near Buy Points With Earnings On Tap, Russia In Focus

    Defense giant Lockheed, General Dynamics and Northrop will report Q4 results as Russia tensions over Ukraine swell.

  • Mentor Collective shakes off its boots to scale student support services

    Mentorship is a crucial ingredient to a student’s success. The demand for a platform to make the art of advice more accessible is thus easy for entrepreneurs to identify then pitch, but the serendipity -- or the chasm between what makes someone an effective mentor versus just a speed dial for questions -- is harder for them to scale. Startups that want to scale mentorship across different industries need to build up a supply of mentors diverse, and present, enough to click with the variety of students in today’s society: ranging from the part-time graduate student who is busy with parent duties, to the burnt out, first-generation Ivy League star, to the engineer who just broke into tech but is struggling with work/life balance.

  • Man stole students’ info to file fake tax refunds but didn’t earn a dime, feds say

    He obtained W-2s and student financial information after hacking two Pennsylvania colleges, feds say.

  • Put Traders Bombard IBM Stock Before Earnings

    IBM reports earnings after today's close

  • IBM’s Pension Slashed Stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. It Bought GE.

    The IBM Retirement Fund sold outperforming stocks Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla in the fourth quarter, and initiated a stake in General Electric.

  • Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to be a part of Packers rebuild

    Aaron Rodgers wanted more input on personnel decisions. Now, he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.