Not enough Wordle in your life? Try these 10 word game spinoffs

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Want to know the worst part about playing Wordle? When you finish the day's puzzle.

Each day, a new five-letter word appears, urging fans to try and guess with six attempts. Maybe they get it on the first try (yeah, right). Perhaps they don't get it at all.

Regardless of how we finish, there's an empty void in our brain waiting to be filled by the next day's Wordle puzzle.

Thanks to Wordle's success, ultimately leading to its acquisition by The New York Times , there have been several spinoffs to scratch that Wordle itch in different ways.

We've listed the 10 top variations of our favorite word game.

DOOMSCROLLING: Why we can't stop seeking news on Ukraine

APPLE EVENT SUMMARY: iPhone SE 2022, new iPad Air, Mac Studio display and more unveiled

A screengrab of the word game Wordle on a smartphone.
A screengrab of the word game Wordle on a smartphone.

Word Master

Just like Wordle, you have six tries to guess the five-letter word in Word Master. The letters on each guess change color depending on the letter. Green letters are correct and in the right spot. Yellow letters are in the word, just not in the right place, and gray letters are not in the word.

Here's the important difference: You can play as many rounds as you want. You can also adjust the difficulty level from easy to hard.

Wheeldle

Similar to Word Master, Wheeldle lets players tackle as many word puzzles as they want. Players are encouraged to build up streaks to see how many puzzles they can solve in a row. It's also got a really cool retro video game vibe.

Dordle

Maybe Wordle is just too easy for you? Then check out Dordle, which requires players to solve two Wordle puzzles at once. Every guess populates two different puzzles, so what may work pretty well for one might not for the other. You can choose to play one Dordle a day or free Dordle, where you can play repeatedly.

A screenshot of the puzzle game Quordle.
A screenshot of the puzzle game Quordle.

Quordle

Oh, I guess Dordle is child's play, too. There is also Quordle, where you get to tackle four Wordle puzzles at the same time. You can play the daily puzzle or enjoy practice mode.

Crosswordle

This takes Wordle and turns it into a crossword-style puzzle. Crosswordle starts with the final word at the bottom of a four-row word puzzle. Each row above it contains blank squares in different colors. If it's green, the letter is in the final word at that exact spot. Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the final word, but in a different place.

Absurdle

This is Wordle but mean. Absurdle tries very hard to make sure you don't get the right word. With every answer, the game will reveal as little about the word as it can. Fortunately, you get unlimited attempts at guessing the right one. There is also a hard mode if you prefer torturing yourself.

Hello Wordl

Maybe five-letter words just aren't enough. Hello Wordl applies the same rules, only you can go all the way up to 11-letter words. You can also adjust the difficulty from normal to ultra hard.

Lewdle

It's Wordle for people with potty mouths. Lewdle is definitely a game you don't want to play in the office.

Heardle

Take Wordle, sprinkle in a little Name That Tune and you get Heardle. Players are presented with a song, spaced out in six segments starting with a one-second clip. The goal is to guess the song based on the short clips.

A screenshot of the game Worldle.
A screenshot of the game Worldle.

Worldle

Love geography? Capable of spotting the Maldives based on a silhouette? Then you should try Worldle, which presents a silhouette image of a country and six tries to figure it out. With each guess, you'll receive a distance in kilometers showing how close you are to the right destination.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Love Wordle? Try these 10 fun word game spinoffs

