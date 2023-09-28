'Not Fried Chicken' ice cream recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Not Fried Chicken ice cream from Life Raft Treats.

Life Raft Treats, an ice cream brand based in South Carolina and sold in Arizona, issued a product recall for some of its ice cream products due to potential contamination of listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects the following products with the best-by dates up to and including August 28th, 2024:

"Not Fried Chicken" 64-ounce bucket

"Not Fried Chicken" 2.5-ounce bar

"Life Is Peachy" six-count ice cream

The firm was notified on Sept. 5 by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that their "Not Fried Chicken" ice cream product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

The company also decided to recall the "Life is Peachy" brand due to being manufactured in the same room as the "Not Fried Chicken" products. The SCDHEC was investigating to determine the source of the contamination. All production of new products was suspended until the issue was resolved, according to the firm.

These products are sold online and ship to multiple states, including Arizona. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund, or they may discard the product, according to the FDA.

Consumers with questions may also contact the firm via email recall@liferafttreats.com or call (843) 695-9806, Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

No illnesses have been reported as of Wednesday, according to the FDA.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Not Fried Chicken' ice cream recalled. What to know