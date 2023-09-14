Not just LA and New York: Bon Appetit names these 24 best new restaurants in 2023

Bon Appetit has crowned the latest class of its best new restaurants of the year.

The 24 restaurants receiving the food magazine's annual honor hail from around the country: big, coastal cities like New York City or Los Angeles, as well as smaller, more middle-America cities like Detroit and Oklahoma City.

"The restaurant world is packed with creativity right now, and these 24 spots represent the very best of dining," Bon Appetit restaurant editor Elazar Sontag wrote in the introduction, noting that this year's list is longer and includes more restaurants than years past.

Here are the restaurants and the cities that made the cut this year.

Asheville, North Carolina

Neng Jr.'s: A Filipinx restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Adobo ouster, duck adobo, pork belly pulled noodles, keso ice cream and adobo martini.

Atlanta, Georgia

Fishmonger: Fish market and raw bar

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Daily crudo, peel-and-eat-shrimp, Caesar salad with blackened grouper and Key lime pie.

Austin, Texas

Este: Seafood restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Tuna tiradito, flautas de pescado, camarones "el ricas," trout a la pulla and pastel de elote.

Bainbridge Island, Washington

Seabird: Island-inspired seafood and vegetables

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Seaweed focaccia, albacore crudo, wood-fired potatoes and leeks, sugar-kelp-wrapped king salmon and the Seabird Martini.

Brooklyn, New York City

Ensenada: Contemporary Latin American coastal cuisine

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Taco de pescado, toasata de viera, campechano aguachile (verde or amarillo) and pescado del dia "al pastor."

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Moeca: Neighborhood seafood restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Cape Cod scallops, semolina gnocci, smoked scallop taramasclata and chickpea pancake.

Chicago, Illinois

Indienne: Progressive Indian fine dining

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: An a la carte menu or two six-course seasonal tasting menus, one with meat and one without.

Detroit, Michigan

Ladder 4 Wine Bar: Wine bar and bottle shop

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Burnt leeks, sweet potatoes, chicken neck sausage and burnt Bisque cheesecake.

Bar owner James Cadariu, 52, of Detroit, puts a wine bottle on display at Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit on Feb. 10, 2023.

Los Angeles, California

Kuya Lord: Filipino food

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Ensalada talong at kamatis, tofu and mushroom, hiramasa collar and lucenachon Kuya tray.

Pijja Palace: A combination of Indian cooking and American pub food

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Dosa onion rings, red wings, malai rigatoni and green tikka pijja.

Miami, Florida

Maty's: Peruvian restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Cebiche mixto, tortitas de maiz, chita asada and picarones.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Dakar Nola: Senegalese food with a modern twist

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: $150 prix fixe menu, and Bon Appetit says to trust Chef Serigne Mbaye. You can bring your own wine for a corkage fee.

MaMou: French restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Bread service, cassoulet, celeriac remoulade and risotto.

New York City

Kono: Japanese yakitori with a focus on chicken

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: $175 for 16 courses of organic Amish chicken and seasonal vegetables, with supplementary skewers of crown, gizzards and Wagyu beef available.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood: Seafood

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Focaccia with Szechuan oil and salt cod butter, Oklahoma paddlefish caviar, grilled anticuchos, fried crispy cod cheeks with mojo rojo and sorghum mousse.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Heavy Metal Sausage Co.: Specialty meat producer, butcher and deli

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Poppe's Sandwich and charcuterie board for lunch, and the $75, four-course Trattoria Night menu, which changes weekly.

Beef tartare with Sungold tomatoes at Heavy Metal Sausage Co. in Philadelphia. The restuarant was named among the 24 best new restaurants in America this year by Bon Appetit.

Pietramala: Plant-based restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Barncat Salad and fresh pasta, although the menu changes weekly.

Phoenix, Arizona

Chilte: Mexican restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: The menu rotates, so the magazine recommends to order everything.

A pasta dish at Chilte, a Mexican restaurant inside the Egyptian Motor Hotel in Phoenix's Grand Avenue Arts District.

Portland, Oregon

Kann + Sousòl: Haitian restaurant and basement bar

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Plantain brioche buns, peanut creamed greens, cauliflower and bone-in rib-eye steak.

Quincy, Massachusetts

Rubato: Modern Hong Kong café

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Rubato sampan congee, fried chicken bolo, HK French toast with lava egg yolk, you tiao and house soy milk.

San Francisco, California

Noodle in a Haystack: Ramen restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Five-course, $130 weeknight menu, seven to eight-course $185 extended menu or a $280 extended menu with a sake pairing.

Shuggie's: Climate solutions restaurant and natural wine bar

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Captain Beefheart & His Spicy Meatball Night, Sexy Shroomy Hot Pocket and Sausage Party Trash Pie.

Savannah, Georgia

Brochu's Family Tradition: Southern restaurant

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Oysters with yuzu green peppercorn sauce, the whole chicken dinner, dirty rice, cabbages and assorted pies by the slice.

Crispy fried chicken is the center piece of the Chicken Dinner at Brochu's Family Tradition in the Starland District.

Washington, D.C.

Bar Spero: Seafood bar and grill

What Bon Appetit recommends to order: Oysters, beef tartare, charred cabbages, whole turbot, torrijas and egg yolk caramel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bon Appetit's 24 best new US restaurants in 2023 from magazine staff