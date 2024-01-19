Not just Nashville: A Trader Joe's is coming to this Middle Tennessee town

Rutherford County residents will soon be able to enjoy Trader Joe's without driving to Cool Springs or Nashville, according to an announcement by Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland.

Mayor McFarland on Friday took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook to hint at the new grocery store location.

"It's happening!" McFarland said in the post on X.

Murfreesboro residents have been urging the grocery chain to open a location in the city for years. There's even a Facebook page dedicated to the cause.

A spokesperson for Trader Joe's confirmed the grocery chain's plans to open a store in Murfreesboro, but did not share details regarding exact location or timeline.

What to know about the effort to bring grocery stores to Murfreesboro

McFarland said he’s joined in his city’s efforts to recruit Trader Joe’s and other stores since winning his mayor seat in 2014.

“We’re really excited,” McFarland said. “We’re not only excited for what this brings to the community, but what it really says to other businesses looking to locate in Murfreesboro."

The city’s recruiting efforts included attracting a Sprout’s Farmers Market to open on Memorial Boulevard on the city’s northside.

The mayor compared Trader Joe’s to the city attracting the Costco store.

“These types of businesses come to communities that they feel like economically can support those businesses,” McFarland said. “It shows that Murfreesboro is heading in the right direction.”

Trader Joe’s, however, is not getting an incentive like Costco. The Murfreesboro City Council in 2020 purchased a $2.4 million property for the Costco store to lease off Interstate 24 and New Salem Highway. The Rutherford County Industrial Development Board also approved a five-year $996,569 property tax abatement agreement with Costco. The Costco store opened in 2021.

Story continues

McFarland said city officials also have attempted to bring a Whole Foods Market to Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro City Councilman Shawn Wright said he’s very happy to learn that Trader Joe’s could be coming to the area.

“It’s something that the citizens of Murfreesboro have wanted for a long time,” said Wright, who also serves on the city’s Planning Commission.

Fellow Murfreesboro City Council member Jami Averwater mentioned how the closest locations of Trader Joe’s is in Williamson and Davidson counties.

Customers shop at the Trader Joe's store in Williamson County shortly after its opening in August 2021.

“So this is exciting for Rutherford County to have one of our own,” said Averwater, who also serves on the Murfreesboro Planning Commission. “Like Costco, it (Trader Joe’s) provides high-paying quality jobs, and it’s going to bring a strong sales tax with it.”

Where will the Trader Joe's be located?

The possible grocery store fits the description of a yet-identified 13,050-square-foot store at the TDK mixed residential and commercial development at the southwest corner of Medical Center Parkway and Robert Rose Drive in Murfreesboro's thriving Gateway area off Interstate 24.

Murfreesboro-based TDK plans to build the company's new headquarters at the site, along with 232 apartments, more than 14,000 square feet of bottom-floor retail and restaurant space, and a future road that connects Robert Rose Boulevard to The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping center, said Ross Bradley, vice president of development for TDK.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murfreesboro mayor announces Trader Joe's coming to Murfreesboro, TN