Not Many Are Piling Into ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Just Yet

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Electronic companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 5x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How ADDvantage Technologies Group Has Been Performing

ADDvantage Technologies Group has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on ADDvantage Technologies Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for ADDvantage Technologies Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as ADDvantage Technologies Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 43% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 11% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that ADDvantage Technologies Group's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From ADDvantage Technologies Group's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We're very surprised to see ADDvantage Technologies Group currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for ADDvantage Technologies Group (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

