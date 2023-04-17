Not Many Are Piling Into Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Just Yet

Aemetis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMTX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Oil and Gas industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.3x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Aemetis Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for Aemetis as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Aemetis' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 21% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen a 27% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to remain buoyant, climbing by 40% each year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 3.7% per year, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this information, we find it very odd that Aemetis is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Aemetis' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook against a shaky industry isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. We believe there could be some underlying risks that are keeping the P/S modest in the context of above-average revenue growth. Amidst challenging industry conditions, a key concern is whether the company can sustain its superior revenue growth trajectory. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

