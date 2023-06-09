Not Many Are Piling Into Amcorp Global Limited (SGX:S9B) Just Yet

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x Amcorp Global Limited (SGX:S9B) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Real Estate companies in Singapore have P/S ratios greater than 2.3x and even P/S higher than 6x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Amcorp Global's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Amcorp Global as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Amcorp Global would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 100%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 32% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 2.1%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this information, we find it odd that Amcorp Global is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Amcorp Global's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We're very surprised to see Amcorp Global currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

