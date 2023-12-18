Not Many Are Piling Into Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Just Yet

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 4.4x and even P/S higher than 16x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Animalcare Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Animalcare Group could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Animalcare Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 4.3% decrease to the company's top line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with revenue growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 8.3% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.2%, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it odd that Animalcare Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Animalcare Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Animalcare Group's revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. Despite average revenue growth estimates, there could be some unobserved threats keeping the P/S low. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

