Not Many Are Piling Into China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Co. Ltd. (SGX:BKV) Stock Yet As It Plummets 57%

China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Co. Ltd. (SGX:BKV) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 57% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 62% loss during that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, China Shenshan Orchard Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.5x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 20x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

For example, consider that China Shenshan Orchard Holdings' financial performance has been poor lately as its earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for China Shenshan Orchard Holdings

Although there are no analyst estimates available for China Shenshan Orchard Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like China Shenshan Orchard Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 36%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Story continues

It's interesting to note that the rest of the market is similarly expected to grow by 1.5% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that China Shenshan Orchard Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On China Shenshan Orchard Holdings' P/E

China Shenshan Orchard Holdings' P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of China Shenshan Orchard Holdings revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look similar to current market expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the company's performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with China Shenshan Orchard Holdings (including 2 which can't be ignored).

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than China Shenshan Orchard Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here