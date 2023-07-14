Not Many Are Piling Into Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Just Yet

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x Northamber plc (LON:NAR) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Electronic companies in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 1.2x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Northamber Has Been Performing

Revenue has risen firmly for Northamber recently, which is pleasing to see. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Northamber, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Northamber's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.0%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 29% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 6.7% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Northamber's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Northamber's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We're very surprised to see Northamber currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Northamber you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

If you're unsure about the strength of Northamber's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

