Not Many Are Piling Into TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Just Yet

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Oil and Gas companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 6.7x and even P/S higher than 1139x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does TerraCom's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

The revenue growth achieved at TerraCom over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this respectable revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For TerraCom?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like TerraCom's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 25% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 260% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 0.4%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that TerraCom's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From TerraCom's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We're very surprised to see TerraCom currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

