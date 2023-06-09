Not Many Are Piling Into Versatile Creative Berhad (KLSE:VERSATL) Just Yet

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.7x in the Packaging industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Versatile Creative Berhad's (KLSE:VERSATL) P/S ratio of 1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Versatile Creative Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Versatile Creative Berhad has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Versatile Creative Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 166% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 209% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 18%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's curious that Versatile Creative Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

To our surprise, Versatile Creative Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't contributing to its P/S as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

