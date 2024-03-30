'It's not modern.' Bow Roof House guesthouse in Chatham celebrates 50th anniversary

CHATHAM — Tucked into a quiet spot near Oyster Pond is a bed and breakfast that has withstood the test of time. Six rooms at the Bow Roof House allow guests to travel back in time while staying within walking distance of a 21st century downtown.

The house gets its name from the arch shape of the roof, one that resembles the bow of a ship. Five rooms come with original fireplaces, though all are capped. A trap door opens to a circular cellar hole in one room. Wainscoting, furnishings and decor harken back to the 1800s when it was built.

“It’s not modern,” David Mazulis, right, said of the Bow Roof House bed and breakfast in Chatham. Mazulis and his son, Chris, stand in front of the business. The Mazulis family is celebrating 50 years of ownership.

The Mazulis family this year will celebrate 50 years of owning the Bow Roof House. Joseph and Vera Mazulis bought it in 1974. Vera, who will celebrate her 100th birthday in November, passed the reins over to her son, David, in 2015. Now the business is primarily run by David and his 25-year-old son, Chris.

“We didn’t change anything,” David Mazulis said of the change in hands in 2015.

The beginnings

On a recent day, Vera Mazulis was perched on a couch in an addition to the house, surrounded by mementos of a well-traveled life.

In one photo, she was riding an elephant in Thailand. In another she is standing behind several Chinese children. Her travels took her to Europe and South America. She has traveled to Greece, India and Egypt. In fact, she was in Greece when Joseph Mazulis put a down payment on the Bow Roof House.

As they moved into their retirement years, the two contemplated buying a motel or hotel. The house in Chatham with its six rooms seemed doable, David said.

Before the Mazulises bought the property, the Bow Roof House was part of the Queen Anne Inn complex nearby. According to Vera Mazulis, families with children were often put up at the Bow when it was under Queen Anne ownership.

Once the property was in their hands, the couple never advertised widely. Using only the Chatham Chamber of Commerce and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, they began their business.

“I think she has a lot of life experience,” Chris Mazulis said of his grandmother. “I think people gravitated to her personality and her ability to connect with people.”

The Bow Roof House in 1934 in Chatham

'We always tried our best'

A walker was close by to where Vera Mazlius was sitting. Her white hair was light upon her head. Her eyes sparkled when she recalled the past. “We always tried our best, make people feel welcome, relax, have a laugh, have a drink,” she said. “You’d be surprised how far that goes.”

Some modifications had to be made to the house. Bathrooms were added to five guest rooms. Because of the home’s original layout, those rooms had to be added in behind fireplaces or kitty-cornered in a room. A pantry was converted into a bathroom in one instance. Original floorboards were turned into cabinets.

Vera Mazulis poses for a photo with a guest who has stayed at the Bow Roof House bed and breakfast in Chatham over 30 years. The Mazulis family is celebrating 50 years of ownership of the guesthouse. "I think people are the same all over the world," Vera Mazulis said. "A human being is a human being."

An 1880 Springfield Army rifle hangs over the woodstove in the living room. Mugs and steins line a shelf under which hang fire plaques, those metal signs that used to tell volunteer fire companies if a homeowner had paid for their services. People have told David Mazulis to modernize the house, but he calls the old features a drawing card.

“It’s not modern,” he said.

The family has transitioned from taking all reservations over the telephone to partnering with Airbnb. About 75% to 80% of all reservations are made through the online marketplace. Chris and David Mazulis still have to approve reservations, correlating them with a physical calendar before they can be finalized.

In one of the common areas of the Bow Roof House in Chatham, David Mazulis talks about the inn that has been operated by his family for 50 years. The cabinets behind him were made from some of the old floor boards in the historic house.

Airbnb has given "a lot of visibility to smaller places like this,” David Mazulis said. “We get a lot of customers going to weddings at Wequassett (Resort and Golf Club) or (Chatham Bars Inn) who can't afford $800, $900 a night and they come here.”

Rooms range from $140 to $200 depending on the season. The average stay is two to three nights, and some repeat customers come back a few times a year. They have a few customers who have been staying with them for 35 years, David said.

Chris said he and his brother would like to keep the bed and breakfast in the family, improve it and perhaps build something new. And he’d like to learn more about the man who had the house built in the first place. He wants to know more about Captain Solomon Howes, especially if there are relatives remaining on the Cape.

