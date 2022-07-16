'Not prioritizing people': Complaints mount as Instagram's battle with TikTok changes platform

Gone are the days when Instagram feeds were full of filtered amateur food photography. Now, when you log in to the app, you'll likely find more and more video content.

The social media platform has shifted its focus to video in recent years, prioritizing products such as its short-form video feature Reels amid competition with TikTok.

The changes in Instagram have led many users to be disgruntled with the platform. But Instagram's video-centric focus is seems to be here to stay and could present opportunities for creators and brands, social media strategists said.

"I remember when (Instagram) first came out and we were all using those filters... on our photos," said Christina Olivarez, founder and chief executive officer of The Social Butterfly Gal. "If you scroll back to your oldest form of a photo on Instagram, you will see it completely changed. And I think that is why so many people are freaking out because it's that shift in where things are going now."

Currently, Instagram is testing a feature that turns video posts into Reels, Meta, the company that owns the platform, said.

"We’re testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram," a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

Last year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the platform is "no longer a photo-sharing app," noting users are looking to be entertained and acknowledging competition from YouTube and TikTok.

Mosseri also said that one of the company's goals for 2022 is to "double down" on its video products and consolidate all of its video formats around Reels.

As Instagram continues to focus on video, here's what experts say that means for users and brands.

What are users complaining about?

For users, the appeal of Instagram is that it's has gone from just an image platform to an intimate and engaging app, Yael Bar tur, social media consultant and partner at the public relations firm Sitrick.

"Although they do have a ton more ads now, I think users liked it because it's a lot more intimate and engaging and really only see what you signed up to see," Bar tur said.

But one frustration users have with the app is that its algorithm "is not prioritizing people that we already follow," Olivarez said.

Instagram decided to remove the chronological feed back in 2016 in favor of an algorithm-based one, but the company brought back the chronological order option this year.

"It is trying to get in the same realm as TikTok," Olivarez said. "And so I do feel like there are things that they should kind of prioritize a little bit more versus just trying to overly compete with TikTok."

Reels made up more than 20% of the time people spent on Instagram during the first quarter, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported during the company's earnings call in April.

Meta doesn't break out monthly average user data for Instagram, which launched in 2010. The platform reported 1 billion users in 2018 and late last year, anonymous sources in the company told CNBC Instagram had surpassed 2 billion monthly users.

TikTok in September reported the fast-growing platform crossed 1 billion users, just three years after it merged with another video app called Musical.ly and was launched as an international brand.

Are TikTok videos and Instagram reels the future of social media?



I’m not so sure.



How the REELS format hurts users, makes IG boring and is not a sustainable long term strategy. 🧵👇 — The Rabbit That Hunts Tigers (@haridassharanya) February 9, 2022

What do the changes on Instagram mean for brands?

For some business owners, adapting to social media entails "a huge mindset shift" and brands now have to spend more time elevating their content on Instagram as the platform prioritizes video, Olivarez said.

"Brands are starting to hire content creators because they know that they need someone to film the content, edit the content," Olivarez said. "I think it's a huge shift in the way they thought about marketing because of these new avenues."

Olivarez said the platform still offers plenty of opportunities for brands that are creative and original with their short-form videos and are able to "stop the scroll."

"We have to continue to educate and continue to, you know, try to get people on board with this because it isn't going anywhere," Olivarez said. "And so it's like you either get on the train or not."

What's next for Instagram?

While some Instagram users are venting, Bar tur said the platform is holding up strong, noting users initially resisted the Stories feature.

Bar tur said Instagram will likely direct more resources toward making sure users see more Reels and the feed is set up for the videos to ensure higher engagement.

"Anything that increases engagement is good for both the platform and the users," Bar tur said.

For now, the future of Instagram will likely be in video format. Mosseri last April said Instagram will tweak its ranking algorithm to highlight original content more on its platform compared to reposted content. And last month, Instagram extended Reels from 60 to 90 seconds.

"Social media changes so fast and almost every second there's like a different update," Olivarez said. "As for the future, it's going to be really interesting to see how they continue to innovate the platforms and what marketers and businesses, brands, creators, continue to elevate their own marketing."

