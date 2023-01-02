U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8680
    -0.2370 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,722.89
    +178.79 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.94
    +4.58 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Not too few, not too many. Are you in the free radical goldilocks zone?

SRW Laboratories
·2 min read
SRW Laboratories
SRW Laboratories

SRW 2-HOBA

2-HOBA is unique in that it supports the cells' defences against the molecules produced due to oxidative stress and free radical damage. All without affecting healthy levels of free radicals, which the cells require to function normally.2-HOBA supports healthy aging, DNA integrity, brain function, immune, and circulatory system health.→ Contains the patented ingredient Patented 2-HOBA (Hobamine™)→ High dose (200mg per day)→ Formulated, encapsulated and bottled in New Zealand→ Tested for safety and quality→ Contents protected from stomach acid in delayed release capsules
2-HOBA is unique in that it supports the cells' defences against the molecules produced due to oxidative stress and free radical damage. All without affecting healthy levels of free radicals, which the cells require to function normally.2-HOBA supports healthy aging, DNA integrity, brain function, immune, and circulatory system health.→ Contains the patented ingredient Patented 2-HOBA (Hobamine™)→ High dose (200mg per day)→ Formulated, encapsulated and bottled in New Zealand→ Tested for safety and quality→ Contents protected from stomach acid in delayed release capsules

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRW Laboratories is the second company in the world to secure the revolutionary molecule, 2-HOBA (2-Hydroxybenzylamine) for use in supplements, and provide the only source of pure 2-HOBA globally.

2-HOBA (Hobamine™) is a natural molecule discovered in Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat. Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat has been used traditionally for many generations, and it has only recently been discovered for use in dietary supplements. Hobamine™ is a patented form of the nature-based ingredient 2-HOBA. Discovered at Vanderbilt University in the USA, This newly available compound is a game changer in supporting healthy cells and aging. 2-HOBA supports healthy aging, skin condition, and supports the cells’ natural defences against oxidative stress.

It’s common knowledge that factors such as exposure to toxins and chemicals, smoking, UV radiation and diets high in sugar, fats and alcohol can contribute to free radical and potentially lead to a phenomenon called ‘oxidative stress’.

Free radicals are often blamed for causing many of the health conditions associated with the aging process. The truth is a little more complicated, and scientists now know that we need free radicals for optimal health.

Free radicals are actually required for normal cellular function. Cells use free radicals to communicate, and immune cells harness free radicals as a first line of defence against foreign bodies. For these reasons, a certain level (or Goldilock’s Zone) of free radicals is necessary for your body to perform at its best.

The issue we face today is the risk of eliminating these beneficial free radicals, which can compromise normal function and immune system capacity. A new and alternative approach is to supplement with 2-HOBA, which support healthy levels of free radical signalling.

New Zealand company SRW Laboratories has partnered with renowned expert Dr. Naji Abumrad, involved with researching this ingredient, to formulate the latest addition to their range of science-based supplements.. Dr. Abumrad has 40 years of experience as a research scientist and collaborated with the founders of Hobamine™ to research the potential benefits of this ingredient in relation to aging, resulting in several issued patents.

2-HOBA (Hobamine™) is available to purchase at www.srw.co and on Amazon for $59 (USD).


Daniel Kim
danielkim@srw.co
+64272340130

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74be7330-3eb0-4360-97ec-5944b6108675


Recommended Stories

  • Your Daily Work Horoscope for January 02, 2023

    Your Daily Work Horoscope for January 02, 2023. Discover your Daily Work Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • Elon Musk Revives Debate on the Legalization of Cocaine

    The new year is often conducive to personal resolutions. In this period of economic uncertainty due to a possible recession on the horizon, it is not excluded that most of the resolutions for 2023 relate to the best way to preserve purchasing power. Of course, you can expect the traditional resolutions such as playing the lotto, going back to the gym, working less, eating more balanced and healthy, stopping smoking, or reducing the use of your car.

  • As Virus Cases Rise, 10 Immune Boosting Foods to Eat This Winter

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much in full force — and now exacerbated in a tripledemic (more like a multi-demic) alongside RSV, the flu, Strep A, and a number of other microbial menaces — Americans are understandably interested in steps to bolster the physiological firewalls of their immune systems to ward off this evolving menagerie of threats. Vaccination and boosting help to armor up by preparing adaptive immunity (the branch of the immune system that targets specific pathogens) for

  • Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2022 Lantern Pharma Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.21, expectations were $-0.48. Panna Sharma: Thank you, Nicole. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings call. Thank you for joining us this afternoon to hear about our third quarter […]

  • Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19

    In Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified at the end of 2019, residents said anxieties about the impact of easing strict zero-COVID restrictions to live with the disease had now abated - at least for the young and healthy.

  • A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it?

    An Eli Lilly drug, if approved for weight loss, is expected to become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who can afford it.

  • What is Damp January and how does it differ from Dry January?

    As we head into the new year, some will attempt a milder approach to Dry January

  • Once-favored Covid drugs ineffective on Omicron may be putting millions at risk

    While antiviral pills are plentiful and remain an option for some with weak immune systems, they won’t work for everyone — Pfizer’s Paxlovid interacts with many widely prescribed drugs.

  • Young bride dies from bowel cancer just weeks after her wedding day

    Angus and Victoria Hall-Hulme met after recognising each other from a brief ‘swipe right’ moment on a dating site

  • Why taking fever-reducing meds and drinking fluids may not be the best way to treat flu and fever

    Using fever reducers or drinking too much fluid while battling the flu may upset the body's delicate balancing act. Sam Edwards/OJO Images via Getty ImagesAs flu season progresses, so does the chorus of advice, professional and otherwise, to drink plenty of fluids and take fever-reducing medications, like acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin. These recommendations, well-intentioned and firmly entrenched, offer comfort to those sidelined with fever, flu or vaccine side effects. But you may be surp

  • The Astonishing Way COVID Could Actually Help Us Cure Cancer

    Getty ImagesThe novel coronavirus could help us cure cancer. Well, certain cancers.The COVID pandemic gave the pharmaceutical industry the push it needed to finally finish developing messenger-RNA technology so that companies such as Moderna and Pfizer could use the tech for its COVID vaccines.Now the pharmaceutical industry is using the same mRNA platforms for cancer vaccines. Dozens of these new vaccines are in development—and experts say there’s a chance they’ll drive the biggest decrease in

  • What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant that has led to surge in cases

    New Covid variants are sparking fresh health concerns as Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have seen a surge in cases in countries worldwide. It comes as UK-based health experts have suggested that up to 9,000 people are dying from Covid a day in China, where infections have dramatically risen following the country’s end to strict isolation rules. XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron BA.2 variant, and XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of XBB.

  • What is the XBB.1.5 subvariant? CDC reports a new strain of omicron taking over in the U.S.

    What is the XBB.1.5 subvariant? A new version of omicron is taking hold in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Africa is a treasure trove of medicinal plants: here are seven that are popular

    The pink periwinkle is used as a tonic and emetic for the treatment of many health conditions. Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty ImagesPlants have directly contributed to the development of important drugs. The antimalarial treatment artemisinin, pain medication morphine, and cancer chemotherapy taxol are just three examples of drugs derived from plants. Africa is endowed with up to 45,000 plant species – about 25% of the world’s plant genetic resources. More than 5,000 plant species from this eno

  • What is fentanyl and why is it behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses? A medical toxicologist explains

    Only a small amount of fentanyl is enough to be lethal. AP Photo/Jacquelyn MartinBuying drugs on the street is a game of Russian roulette. From Xanax to cocaine, drugs or counterfeit pills purchased in nonmedical settings may contain life-threatening amounts of fentanyl. Physicians like me have seen a rise in unintentional fentanyl use from people buying prescription opioids and other drugs laced, or adulterated, with fentanyl. Heroin users in my community in Massachusetts came to realize that f

  • After holiday surge, viral illnesses could derail school, work plans

    Christmas would have been the first time in a year that Lorenzo Simpson saw extended family members because of pandemic cancellations, but he woke up that day with a sore throat and a sinking feeling. Covid positive for the second time, the 30-year-old isolated in his Hyattsville, Md., home with supplies from CVS instead of holiday helpings. "I like to eat, so that's a huge low," he said.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post

  • The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man

    A hospital told Sulemana he was 9ft 6in, but nurses couldn't be sure - so the BBC went to find out.

  • Will the US plan for testing travelers from China help stem the spread of COVID?

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week it would require a negative COVID-19 test from all travelers arriving to the U.S. from China as well as those from Hong Kong and Macau. It comes as China experiences a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after dropping its so-called "zero COVID" policy. "CDC is announcing this step to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the People's Republic of China given the lack of adequate and transparent epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data being reported from the PRC," the CDC said in a statement.

  • Hepatitis C is a slow-moving killer that can be stopped. What's getting in the way?

    Hepatitis C can now be cured in most cases with antiviral medication. Yet in the U.S., only a fraction of people who are found to be infected promptly start treatment.

  • Putin suffers from chronic pain and was being treated for cancer at time of invasion Danish intelligence

    The Danish Military Intelligence Service (FE) believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not suffering from a terminal illness, but is experiencing severe chronic pain after several falls and accidents, and this may over time affect his stay in power.