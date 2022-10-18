U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

Notable Canadians Appointed to National Gallery of Canada Foundation's First Emeritus Board

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the National Gallery of Canada Foundation this week announced the launch of its prestigious Emeritus Board. Chaired by celebrated arts advocate and former National Gallery of Canada Chairman Thomas d'Aquino, the first Directors' Emeriti include Canadian luminaries Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and Beverley McLachlin, Canada's longest-serving Chief Justice. Additional appointments include visionary philanthropists and National Gallery of Canada Foundation patrons Michael Audain, Fred Fountain, Julie Lassonde, Nancy McCain, Rob Sobey and Michael Tims.

"These eminent champions of the visual arts in Canada have been appointed in recognition of their distinguished service to the Foundation," says Ann Bowman, Chair of the Foundation Board. "They have demonstrated exemplary ambassadorship of the Foundation and a proven commitment to raising funds in support of the National Gallery." The Foundation, and the new Emeritus Board, will support the Gallery on key initiatives including fundraising for the Canadian Artists in Venice Endowment, support for world-class exhibitions and broadening of the national collection."

"Under Tom's leadership," adds Bowman, "our Emeritus Board will help us to continue connecting philanthropists across Canada with priority projects that support the Gallery's new strategic vision." Founded in 1997, the National Gallery of Canada Foundation has raised more than $69 million in gifts, facilitated more than $76 million in art donations, and established more than 25 endowments in support of research, scholarship and acquisitions.

"I think I speak for all of us in saying that we are deeply honoured by these appointments," says McLachlin. "We see our role as integral to inspiring support of the National Gallery of Canada. We're here to grow a diverse and inclusive circle of philanthropists who are inspired by the Gallery's efforts to build a rich collection, to strengthen community, to centre Indigenous voices and to increase representation."

At the Annual General Meeting in Ottawa this past September, the National Gallery of Canada Foundation Board of Directors also appointed Distinguished Patrons Glen Bloom and Carol Weinbaum, and Sandra Pike to the Board.

