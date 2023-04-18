U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,154.87
    +3.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,976.63
    -10.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,153.41
    -4.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.55
    -7.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.98
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,017.80
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    -0.0190 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2425
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0010
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,335.87
    +834.35 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.85
    +14.11 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,909.44
    +29.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down what you need to know from Netflix's earnings call

Note to Market | NYSE Ticker Change

Banco Itaú Chile
·1 min read
Banco Ita&#xfa; Chile
Banco Itaú Chile

Change in Ticker Symbol on the New York Stock Exchange for American Depositary Shares

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on April 10, 2023, through the press release titled “Amendment to the By-Laws – Change of Name,” Itaú Corpbanca changed its company name to “Banco Itaú Chile,” effective as of from March 28, 2023. In connection with this change, the ticker symbol for American Depositary Shares of Banco Itaú Chile traded on the New York Stock Exchange will change from “ITCB” to “ITCL,” effective from May 1, 2023.

The press release is also available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations Itaú Chile
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl

Website: ir.itau.cl | Indeed/Itaú Chile | facebook.com/itauchile | Instagram @itauchile.