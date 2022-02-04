Note from Terranet

U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Terranet Tech AB
·1 min read
During the period in which Göran Janson is having the role of interim CEO while the Company is looking for a permanent CEO, Göran Janson will temporarily step down from his position as Chairman, and now having the role as a Board Member. The Board Member Anders Blom has by the Board been appointed as interim Chairman of the Board during the same period.

As of today, this change has been submitted for registration to the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Lund February 4th, 2022

Board of Directors, Terranet AB (publ)

For more information:
Thomas Falkenberg

CFO
thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se
+ 46 703 360 346

About Terranet
Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops a new class for vision-based sensor systems, used for road safety. It markets and delivers a software stack with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The technology was handpicked and showcased twice at Startup Autobahn in 2021. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Discover more about Terranet: https://terranet.se/en

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person above on February 4th, 2022 at 20.45 CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se


