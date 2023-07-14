'Nothing else like it': St. Joe Company opens its fifth hotel so far this year

PANAMA CITY BEACH − A major land development company continues to make waves across the Gulf Coast, opening yet another hotel to help attract tourists to the area.

In a press release on Thursday, the St. Joe Company announced the opening of Camp Creek Inn, a boutique hotel with 75 rooms that is located in South Walton at Watersound Club. Headquartered in Panama City Beach, the group now has opened five hotels so far this year.

Two of the properties are in Bay County, with the other three in neighboring Walton County.

"This is our fifth hotel opening of the year, and it delivers a very unique experience," Patrick Murphy, senior vice president of hospitality for St. Joe, said in the release. "Being able to participate in a private club experience as a guest of Camp Creek Inn is sure to create a very memorable stay.

"From golf courses, to the beach club, to the pools and all the other amenities, in addition to the beautiful inn itself, there really is nothing else like it."

Past reports state the two Bay County hotels St. Joe already has opened this year are Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort, a 255-suite hotel near Pier Park; and Hotel Indigo, a 124-room hotel at the Panama City Marina.

The two other Walton County hotels are The Lodge 30A, an 85-room hotel in South Walton; and Home2 Suite by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach, a 107-room hotel near Topsail Hill Preserve State Park.

"Building and opening five new hotels in 2023 is something we are very proud up," Mike Kerrigan, spokesperson for St. Joe, wrote in an email. "We believe this community has a bright future, and as more people discover what a great place this is to visit, these hotels provide more options to meet the needs of a wide spectrum of travelers at different price points."

The release notes Camp Creek Inn boasts three stories and covers 75,000 square feet. Since the hotel overlooks the Camp Creek Golf Course, its main level was designed to resemble a member clubhouse. The hotel includes two dining venues: 1936, a lounge-style bar and restaurant; and ANR, an upscale restaurant with dining room and patio seating.

Those who visit Camp Creek Inn also gain access to Watersound Club amenities, including an 11,000-square-foot wellness center, tennis courts, pickleball courts, hot tub and pool with a waterslide and lazy river.

"We're very proud to bring a resort experience of this caliber to Northwest Florida," Dave Merryman, general manager of the hotel, said in the release. "This is unlike anything else being offered in the region, in terms of the quantity and quality of amenities available to our guests."

