U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,758.00
    +21.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,490.00
    +115.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,389.50
    +75.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.10
    +10.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.03
    +0.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.38 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0068 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.41
    -1.61 (-4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7560
    -0.7240 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,589.76
    -2,180.04 (-9.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.86
    -35.39 (-7.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.50
    +28.04 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

This is what the Nothing Phone 1 will look like

Richard Lai
·Senior Editor; Engadget Chinese Editor in Chief
·1 min read
Nothing

Even though the Nothing Phone 1's launch is still about a month away, the company has already begun showing what the device will look like to help generate hype. From afar, the device appears to be a blend of the iPhone X's back (with its pill-shaped dual-camera island) and the iPhone 12's flat edges. However, the back cover here is transparent, revealing a big wireless charging coil, several screws (something you don't really see on phones these days) and a mysterious pattern teased earlier by founder Carl Pei.

Nothing didn't provide any further detail in these teaser posts, but we imagine the company still has a few tricks up its sleeve — particularly, how Pei will enable "an open and diverse product ecosystem" with this device. So far, we know that the Phone 1 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset — Engadget understands that it'll be a mid-tier processor — and the pure Android-like Nothing OS with some design flair. Nothing's design team is led by former Dyson lead designer, Adam Bates, who joined the company in early 2022.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London at 4PM BST/11AM EST on July 12th. There will be a livestream available, but you'll have to RSVP in advance.

Recommended Stories