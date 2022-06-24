U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.00
    +27.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,864.00
    +192.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,843.25
    +105.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.40
    +14.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.62
    +1.35 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.82
    -0.13 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2301
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0520
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,812.22
    +172.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.97
    +17.75 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.61
    +85.16 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Nothing Phone 1 pre-order reservations start today

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Nothing

You can finally put money toward the Nothing Phone 1 — provided you can join an exclusive club. Nothing has opened pre-order reservations for its first smartphone using an invitation code system. Private community members go first, and will have 48 hours to use their code, place a £20 (roughly $25) non-refundable deposit and secure an order opportunity on July 12th. Everyone else can sign up for a waiting list that will deliver invitations in batches.

If you do go ahead with an order, Nothing will deduct the deposit from the purchase and supply a further £20 credit to use toward either a Phone 1 accessory or Ear 1 earbuds. The company hasn't yet revealed the price of the phone itself. As Nothing warned earlier, the Phone 1 won't officially come to North America outside of a closed beta for a handful of private community investors. The device should work, but won't have full support.

If the pre-order strategy sounds familiar, it should. Nothing founder Carl Pei's former outfit OnePlus used an invitation system for years. The effect may be similar. Invitation-based orders help manage tight supply (by controlling sales and improving demand estimates) while creating a cachet that might spur demand. It's not clear when you'll get to order a Phone 1 on a whim, but don't be surprised if you end up waiting awhile.

Recommended Stories