Nothing will reveal its first phone on July 12th

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Nothing

In a month's time, we'll finally get to meet Nothing's first handset. The company has announced that its unveiling its second device, the Nothing phone (1), at an event on July 12th at 4PM BST/11AM EST. "It's our first smartphone, and our most important product," Nothing said in its announcement. "The real start of Nothing's journey. To make tech fun again. And an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us."

Nothing was formed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who departed his original company before it merged with Oppo. Given Pei's background, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise for Nothing to release a phone. However, it wasn't until reports came out that Pei was showing off a smartphone to industry executives at Mobile World Congress this year that the idea of Nothing launching its own phone became something real and not just something we'd expect the company to do in the future.

Nothing eventually confirmed that it's unveiling its own handset this summer and that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It will run on Nothing OS, a modified version of Android that the company says "captures the best features" of the OS and distills it "to just the essentials." The platform's interface will feature "bespoke" fonts, colors, design elements and sounds, as well.

Nothing will introduce Phone (1) to the public at a live event in London, which will be livestreamed on its website. You can RSVP for the online stream right here.

