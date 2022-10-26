U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.44
    -7.67 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,964.56
    +127.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,054.34
    -144.78 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.66
    +29.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.11
    +2.79 (+3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.60
    +12.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.17 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0080
    +0.0111 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0190
    -0.0890 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0145 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3740
    -1.6430 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,755.29
    +781.95 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.78
    +13.20 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Nothing’s third device is a pair of pared-down earbuds

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Seems like there’s little room for surprises left in the industry, these days -- and not just because of all the leaks. Like Google with its Pixel line, Nothing has moved away from the standard model of revealing products in one fell swoop. Instead, it’s taken to shaping its own news cycle through slow, official teasers. With its third -- and latest -- device, the company gave us practically everything but date and price.

This morning, founder Carl Pei officially unveiled the product. Like, officially, officially. The arrival of the Nothing Ear (stick) finds the company returning to the groundwork laid last summer by its first product, the Nothing Ear (1). The two immediately clear distinctions here are the new “lipstick-style” case that gives the product its parenthetical and move to a “half in-ear” design, versus its predecessors’ silicone tips.

Image Credits: Nothing

The (stick) isn’t replacing the (1), mind you. The pitch is instead focused on people who prefer the more traditional design, à la the AirPods versus AirPods Pro. I’m not among them, but I don’t blame you if you are. Everybody’s body’s different. The company says the design was “tested on over 100 people." Otherwise, the buds (the stems, really) look more or less like the other product. Certainly no complaints there.

The Ear (1) promised 24/34 hours of battery life, all told, depending on active noise canceling and other usage. The (stick) is rated at 29 hours with the case and the big caveat that active noise canceling isn’t an option here (also like the standard AirPods). Still, if they can duplicate the sound of the (1) with their 12.6mm driver, you can justify the $99 ($149 CAD) price tag pretty easily.

Image Credits: Nothing

On that note, Pei took to Twitter last week to note that the price of the (1) had coincidentally increased from $99 to $149, owing to “an increase in costs.” Certainly the cost of producing devices at scale has jumped recently, thanks to supply chain shortages and inflation. The founder added that the company has sold “almost” 600,000 pairs of its first product.

Sales for the (stick) open November 4 in 40-odd countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Canada. They also will be available at Nothing’s first store in London, naturally.

Recommended Stories

  • Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?

    Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

  • Experts: How Should You Respond If You’re Asked To Return To the Office but You Don’t Want To?

    After about two years of working remotely during the pandemic, many employees may find they don't want to return to the office again. And yet 50% of leaders say their company is requiring in-person...

  • Browns put Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expects linebacker Jacob Phillips to miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury and the team made a roster move to clear space for a healthier player on Wednesday. Phillips has been placed on injured reserve. The team has not made a corresponding move to [more]

  • Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands

    A massive cache of leaked data reveals the inner workings of a stalkerware operation that is spying on hundreds of thousands of people around the world, including Americans. The leaked data includes call logs, text messages, granular location data and other personal device data of unsuspecting victims whose Android phones and tablets were compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, including TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. SPYWARE LOOKUP TOOL You can check to see if your Android phone or tablet was compromised here.

  • 5 things to know about Titans-Texans Week 8 matchup

    Five things to know about Titans-Texans in Week 8.

  • Prosecutors made lawful decision after KC firefighter’s death. Threats are abhorrent

    The shooter was clearly within her rights under Missouri’s “stand your ground” law. | Editorial

  • 'The Witcher' is getting an Unreal Engine 5 remake

    CDPR is going back to where it all began with a remake of its very first game.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

    Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard. As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Brea

  • Will Slowing Services Growth Hurt Apple's (AAPL) Q4 Earnings?

    Apple's (AAPL) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect slowing Services business and continued market share wins for Mac.

  • AMC theaters in L.A. are first to get upgraded with Cinionic laser projection

    Moviegoers experiencing Laser at AMC can expect improved picture contrast, maximum picture brightness and more vivid color on-screen.

  • Ethereum’s Layer 2 Rollups Reduce Costs, but the Risks Are Underappreciated

    Ethereum’s incumbent rollup networks cannot currently claim that they “borrow” Ethereum’s security. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Apple has ‘no choice’ but to follow EU diktat on charging ports

    Apple has “no choice” but to follow an EU diktat to change the charging ports on its upcoming iPhones, a company executive has admitted.

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Set to Ride on Fiber Densification, 5G Rollout

    Pent-up demand for advanced networking architecture for increased broadband usage despite continued chip shortage and supply-chain disruptions is driving the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. JNPR, VSAT and IDCC are well-positioned to thrive despite the near-term challenges.

  • Apple Will Comply With iPhone USB-C Charger Law, Executive Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsJoswiak said that the

  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says Apple’s Privacy Changes Are Evolving to Help Developers

    Apple’s privacy changes have hurt Snap’s business, but CEO Evan Spiegel said he sees a “real commitment from the Apple team to continue to improve so that their developers can be successful on their platform.”

  • 20 New iOS 16.1 Features You Need to Know About

    Here we go again: Apple’s next big iPhone update, iOS 16.1, is here, bringing a host of tweaks and improvements to the operating just over a month after it launched. Once it hits your iPhone, you’ll be able to peruse Apple’s short list of the new features and changes, including the launch of iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities. However, Apple’s list is far from complete. While the changelog stands around eight features long, there are plenty more to discover. These are 20 new iOS 16.

  • BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions

    Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry® Marketplace for Enterprise Software.