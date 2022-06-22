U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.50
    -55.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,111.00
    -414.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,405.00
    -172.25 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.10
    -24.30 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.32
    -7.20 (-6.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1510
    -0.1560 (-4.72%)
     

  • Vix

    31.20
    +0.17 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8600
    -0.7970 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,320.85
    -705.07 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.02
    -8.05 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.05
    -97.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Nothing's transparent Phone 1 won't be coming to North America

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Nothing

Nothing's debut Phone 1 smartphone won't be coming to the US, the company confirmed to PCMag. "While we’d love to bring Phone 1 to the entire community around the world, we're focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe," the company said in a statement. However, it added that "a limited number of our private community investors" could get one in the US through a closed beta program.

Nothing showed off the device for the first time last week on Twitter following a tease by founder Carl Pei. The most noticeable feature is a transparent back, revealing a wireless charging coil and a mysterious pattern that lights up. The company has also promised "an open and diverse product ecosystem" and the pure Android Nothing OS.

The company further explained that "it takes a lot to launch a smartphone... from ensuring the handset is supported by the country's cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we're still a young brand we need to be strategic about it." Even folks in the closed beta program are likely to have issues with coverage and a lack of support of features like voice over LTE, according to PCMag. A similar disclosure was given by Nothing when the first 100 phones went up for bid on StockX.

Still, Nothing does have North American ambitions. "We have big plans to launch a US supported smartphone in the future," the company wrote. The Nothing Phone 1 is set to debut in London on July 12th — you can catch it via a livestream if you RSVP in advance.

