Nothing US fans waiting for the company's first phone will get nothing

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new company Nothing will not be bringing its first phone — the phone (1) — to the US. The firm said that at the moment "a limited number of our private community investors in the US" will get the device through a closed beta program.

The development comes a day after the company showed off the phone's backlight trickery for notifications and calls through a YouTube video on the MKBHD channel. Notably, the channel's US-based creator, Marques Brownlee, didn't say anything about the North American availability of the device.

The development was first noticed by leaker Evan Blass, who noted that it's hard for new phone companies to get good carrier deals.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a statement to PCMag, the company said its phone is not tuned for US cellular bands, so it will have unpredictable or no coverage on major carriers like AT&T and Verizon. It also noted that while it wants to bring a future device to the North American market, it wants to concentrate on its home markets of Europe and the UK.

"While we’d love to bring the phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we're focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe, where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers. It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we're still a young brand we need to be strategic about it." the company said.

Earlier this month, Nothing's India general manager and VP, Manu Sharma, said that the firm plans to manufacture all phones sold in India locally.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, the company hasn't said anything about where it plans to manufacture devices sold in Europe. We've asked Nothing for a comment, and we'll update the story if we hear back.

The Phone (1) is the company's second product after it launched Earbuds (1) truly wireless buds last year. In a recent interview with Financial Times, Pei said that the firm sold more than 530,000 units of earbuds.

Nothing will officially launch the phone on July 12. The device will have a translucent back and will run a custom version of Android called Nothing OS.

