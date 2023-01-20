U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,646.29
    +1,618.40 (+7.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Notice of 2022 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors And Analysts

Acadian Timber Corp.
·1 min read
Acadian Timber Corp.
Acadian Timber Corp.

 

Date:

February 9, 2023

 

 

Time:

1:00 PM (Eastern Time)

 

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2022 fourth quarter results after market close on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, which will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under “Press Releases.” The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

To participate in the fourth quarter conference call please register here or follow the link on our website at www.acadiantimber.com/presentations_and_webcasts, to receive your unique PIN. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen-in mode only. The fourth quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) February 9, 2024.

If you have any questions about the fourth quarter conference call, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Friday

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) inched 2.4% higher on Friday, through 11:25 a.m. ET, despite not one, not two, but three separate analysts deciding to lower their price targets on the tech giant ahead of its earnings report due out Tuesday. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row: Cowen & Co., Evercore ISI, and Citigroup all lowered their price targets on Microsoft stock, as ratings watcher The Fly reports today. Granted, all three bankers continue to recommend buying Microsoft stock ahead of the earnings report (which is probably why the stock is rising today).

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped more than 5% Friday morning and were holding on to a gain of 3% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. Nio -- like other Chinese automakers -- has been hit by multiple rounds of business slowdowns due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and drops in consumer demand over the past year. The slump in EV demand has led to vehicle price drops by EV leader Tesla in China that were followed by cuts from other domestic EV makers.

  • Why Sea Limited Rocketed Higher Today

    Slightly more dovish comments from Fed officials and positive commentary on Southeast Asia at Davos helped light a fire under Sea's stock today.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Carnival (CCL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Kinder Morgan Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$19.2b (up 16% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Update: How Is the Planned Sale of Citigroup's Very Profitable Mexican Consumer Banking Franchise Going?

    Citigroup is planning to sell the consumer banking and middle-market operations of Citibanamex, an important part of its transformation.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today

    Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night.

  • Could This Send Shares of Medical Properties and HCA Healthcare Soaring in 2023?

    Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).

  • Private equity firms in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are its biggest bettors, and their bets paid off as stock gained 21% last week

    Every investor in vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTVT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With...