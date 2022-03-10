U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.25
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,194.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,708.25
    -26.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.70
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.73
    +3.03 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3193
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9160
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,323.71
    -2,392.00 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.58
    -45.77 (-4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aspocomp Group Oyj
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACG1V.HE
Aspocomp Group Oyj
Aspocomp Group Oyj

Aspocomp Group Plc., Stock Exchange Release, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.


Notice is given to the shareholders of Aspocomp Group Plc. to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. (EET), address Keilaranta 1, 1st floor Auditorium, Espoo, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting will commence at 9.30 a.m. (EET).


A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting, the following matters will be handled:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Presentation of the annual accounts, the consolidated annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor’s report for the year 2021

- Review by the CEO

7. Adoption of the annual accounts and the consolidated annual accounts

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and payment of dividend

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, that a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share be paid. The dividend would be paid to shareholders registered in the Register of Shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend distribution, April 28, 2022. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend will be paid on May 5, 2022.

9. Resolution on the discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO

10. Presentation of the remuneration report 2021 for company’s governing bodies

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that it would approve the company’s remuneration report for governing bodies 2021. The resolution concerning approval of the remuneration report is advisory in nature.

The remuneration report will be available on the company’s website www.aspocomp.com/agm as of March 10, 2022.

11. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the amount of remuneration payable to the Board of Directors remain the same as in the ending term and that Board Members be thus compensated as follows: EUR 30,000 for the chairman of the Board of Directors, EUR 20,000 for the vice chairman, and EUR 15,000 for each of the other members in remuneration for their term of office. The Board of Directors further proposes that EUR 1,000 be paid as remuneration per meeting to the chairman and that the other members be paid EUR 500 per meeting of the Board and its committees. The Board of Directors also proposes that the members of the Board of Directors be reimbursed for reasonable travel costs.

12. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that four (4) members be elected to the Board of Directors.

13. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the current members of the Board of Directors Ms. Päivi Marttila, Ms. Kaarina Muurinen, Mr. Jukka Huuskonen and Mr. Anssi Korhonen be re-elected as members to the Board of Directors. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the company, the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors ends at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting following the election.

The said director nominees have given their consents to the election.

The nominees' personal details are available on the company’s website www.aspocomp.com.

The Board of Directors has assessed the director nominees' independence against the independence criteria of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. According to the evaluation carried out by the Board of Directors, all director nominees are independent of the company's significant shareholders. The Board of Directors has also assessed that all nominees are independent of the company.

14. Resolution on the remuneration of the auditor

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the auditor’s fees be paid according to the auditor’s invoice.

15. Election of auditor

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorized Public Accountants be re-elected as the company's auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified that Mr. Mikko Nieminen, Authorized Public Accountant, will act as the principal auditor. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the company, the term of office of the auditor ends at the closing of the next Annual General Meeting following the election.

16. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on share issues as well as the issue of options and other special rights

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors be authorized to, in one or several instalments, decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act as follows:

The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 681,144 shares. The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as own shares possibly held by the company. The issuance of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (directed issue).

The authorization cancels the authorization given by the General Meeting on April 13, 2021, to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares.

The authorization is valid until June 30, 2023.

17. Establishment of Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, based on a request by the significant shareholders of the company, that a Shareholders’ Nomination Board would be established to the company to prepare proposals concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall serve until further notice until the General Meeting decides otherwise.

The Board of Directors further proposes that the Annual General Meeting would adopt the Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders’ Nomination Board attached to this notice. Each of the three largest shareholders of the company shall have the right to appoint a member of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board in accordance with the appointment procedure set out in the Rules of Procedure. The chairman of the Board of Directors shall serve as an expert member of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board unless he/she is appointed as an ordinary member of the Nomination Board.

18. Closing of the meeting


B. DOCUMENTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The aforementioned proposals of the Board of Directors relating to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, this notice, the company’s Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2021, and the Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders’ Nomination Board will be available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/agm starting from March 10, 2022. The annual report of the company for the year 2021, including the company’s annual accounts, the consolidated annual accounts and the report of the Board of Directors as well as the auditor’s report shall be available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/reports as of March 22, 2022. The proposals for decisions and the other above-mentioned documents are also available at the meeting. Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available at www.aspocomp.com/agm no later than May 10, 2022.


C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

1. The right to participate and registration

Each shareholder who is registered on April 12, 2022, in the shareholders’ register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd., has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting. Each shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her/its personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the shareholders’ register of the company.

A shareholder, who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting, shall register for the meeting within the period March 10, 2022 – April 21, 2022. The registration must be available at the company at the latest on Thursday, April 21, 2022, by 10 a.m. (EET).

Such notice can be given:

a) by e-mail at the address yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.com,
b) by telephone at number +358 40 480 3965 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (EET), or
c) by regular mail to Aspocomp Group Plc., Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland.

In connection with the registration a shareholder shall notify his/her/its name, personal identification number, address, telephone number and the name of a possible assistant or proxy representative and the personal identification number of a proxy representative. The personal data given to Aspocomp Group Plc. is used only in connection with the Annual General Meeting and the processing of related necessary registrations.

2. Holders of nominee registered shares

A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting by virtue of shares based on which he/she/it on the record date of the meeting, i.e. on April 12, 2022, would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders’ register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder has on the basis of such shares been temporarily registered into the shareholders’ register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. at the latest on April 21, 2022, by 10.00 a.m. (EET).

As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the Annual General Meeting. Changes in shareholding after the record date do not affect the right to participate in the meeting or the number of voting rights held in the meeting.

A holder of nominee registered shares is advised without delay to request necessary instructions regarding the temporary registration in the shareholder’s register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the Annual General Meeting from his/her/its custodian bank. The account management organization of the custodian bank has to register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting, temporarily into the shareholders’ register of the company at the latest on April 21, 2022, by 10.00 a.m. (EET).

3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney

A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise his/her/its rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation.

A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the Annual General Meeting. When a shareholder participates in the Annual General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the Annual General Meeting.

Possible proxy documents should be delivered in originals to Aspocomp Group Plc., Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland before the end of the registration period.

Proxy template is available at the company’s website www.aspocomp.com/agm.

4. Other instructions and information

Pursuant to Chapter 5 Section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the Annual General Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be handled at the meeting.

On the date of the notice to the Annual General Meeting, March 10, 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Aspocomp Group Plc. is 6,841,440. The company does not have treasury shares in its possession.

In Espoo, March 10, 2022

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO,
tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC.

Mikko Montonen
CEO


Aspocomp – Heart of your Technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: H

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 12 stocks in clean energy, fossil fuels and uranium expected to keep soaring — up to 79% from here

    All energy sectors have been volatile, but the general direction has been up, with an excellent long-term setup for investors.

  • Amazon Stock Soars After 20-For-1 Split. $10 Billion Share Buyback

    Amazon will split its stock in a 20-for-1 adjusted that will begin trading on June 6, the company said Wednesday.