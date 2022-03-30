U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA
·1 min read
Scatec ASA
Scatec ASA

30 March 2022: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 29 April 2022 at 12:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/174613432. There will be no physical attendance of shareholders.

Please find attached:

  • the notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy

  • the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda

  • the recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting

  • the guidelines for remuneration to the Executive Management

  • the report on remuneration to the Executive Management

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2021, Annual Report 2021 and ESG Performance Report 2021 are available at www.scatec.com.

For further information, please contact ir@scatec.com


About Scatec:
Scatec is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, that is accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long- term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants which currently have 3.5 GW of installed capacity in four continents. We are targeting 15 GW renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision: improving our future. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


