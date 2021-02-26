Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S
The Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Friday 26 March 2021 at 15:00 CET as a virtual meeting without the possibility of physical attendance.
The agenda:
The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year
Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board
Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report
Indicative vote on the remuneration report 2020
Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2021
Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board
Proposal to renew and extend the existing authority to acquire own shares
Proposal to amend the objects of the company, see Article 2 of the Articles of Association
Proposal to amend Article 11 of the Articles of Association by authorising the Supervisory Board to hold general meetings exclusively through electronic means
Proposal to amend the standard agenda, see Article 16 of the Articles of Association
Proposal that the company should be able to publish company announcements in English only
Approval of remuneration policy
Election of members to the Supervisory Board
Appointment of auditors
Authorisation to the chairman of the meeting
Any other business
For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.
