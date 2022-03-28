U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.39
    -16.67 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,620.05
    -241.19 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,144.22
    -25.08 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.79
    -28.19 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.83
    -6.07 (-5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.39 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4480
    -0.0440 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3000
    +1.2400 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,425.54
    +2,573.97 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.00
    +11.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VITR
  • VTRLY

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will take place on Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 4.00 pm at the Elite Park Avenue Hotel, Kungsportsavenyn 36-38 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Notice of attendance at the Annual General Meeting shall be given no later than Thursday 21 April 2022.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must:
- be entered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 19 April 2022; and
- notify their attendance in accordance with the instructions in the Notice by Thursday 21 April 2022.

Shareholders who have had their shares registered with a nominee through a bank or other nominee must temporarily register the shares in their own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate in the meeting.

The following proposals will be amongst those presented at the Annual General Meeting:

  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.80 per share and Friday 29 April 2022 as the record day for the dividend.

  • The Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of six members. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Lars Holmqvist, Pia Marions, Henrik Blomquist, Karen Lykke Sørensen, Vesa Koskinen and Jón Sigurdsson. It is proposed that Jón Sigurdsson is re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,600,000 (2,440,000), of which SEK 1,200,000 (825,000) to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 (275,000) to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 100,000 (60,000) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 (60,000) to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 (30,000) to each of the other members of these committees. The proposal means an increase in the Board fees compared to the previous year.

  • Resolution on an amendment of the Articles of Association in order to facilitate postal voting.

  • Authorization for the Board to resolve to issue new shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

  • Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Attachment: Full notice

Gothenburg 28 March 2022
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: jsigurdsson@ossur.com
Patrik Tolf, CFO, telefon 031-766 90 21, email: ptolf@vitrolife.com

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-vitrolife-ab--publ-,c3534182

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3534182/1555178.pdf

Notice Annual General Meeting Vitrolife 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-of-vitrolife-ab-publ-301511813.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • AMC stock soars after CEO teases more meme-stock powered M&A deals

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the AMC stock surge after the company's CEO suggested that more M&A deals are in the works.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Xpeng earnings were ‘constrained somewhat' by chip shortages, exec says

    Xpeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the company amid earnings data and supply chain pressures amid the chip shortage.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • HP to acquire Poly in $3.3 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses HP's plans to acquire Poly in a $3.3 billion deal.

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey - live updates

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why AMC Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Is this the mother of all short squeezes that AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) investors have been waiting for? After another week of a rapidly rising stock price, shares of AMC were soaring 22.2% at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday. What many of those traders didn't expect was for the movie theater operator to zig when they anticipated a zag.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Deere Stock Catches an Upgrade, but This Analyst Likes a Rival Better

    J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Deere stock to Hold from Sell. It isn't that the analyst had a change of heart. It's a new analyst.

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...