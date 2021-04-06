U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,082.38
    +4.47 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,518.90
    -8.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,718.87
    +13.27 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.34
    +8.46 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.24
    +1.59 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.41 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6930
    -0.0270 (-1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    -0.3360 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,570.17
    -241.54 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.63
    -0.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,827.03
    +89.73 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Notice of Annual Meeting - Boralex to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Again this year, to limit the risks posed by COVID-19 to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, this event will be held in a virtual-only format, with live audio webcast. The online access to the Annual Meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, if they are connected to the Internet and fulfill the conditions set out in the Circular. Non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their Boralex shares through a securities broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting as guests but will not be able to vote.

Date and time:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT


Internet link:

https://web.lumiagm.com/262304484

For additional information on how to access the virtual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice.

Note that Boralex's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Annual Report and Circular are available on boralex.com and sedar.com.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-annual-meeting---boralex-to-hold-virtual-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-may-5-2021-301261209.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/06/c9085.html

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests. In a speech ahead of her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as Treasury chief, Yellen signaled stronger U.S. engagement on issues from climate change to human rights to tax base erosion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge lower after S&P 500, Dow set record highs

    Stocks traded lower Tuesday morning as traders took a pause after a record-setting session on Wall Street, which sent the S&P 500 sailing further above the 4,000 level.

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: First Quarter Was Busier Than Average

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankruptcy courts saw a greater-than-average number of filings in the first quarter, though a year-on-year decline highlights the impact of cheap cash flowing to troubled borrowers.All told, 45 firms with at least $50 million of liabilities sought court protection from creditors in the U.S. during the first three months of the year. The pace matched that of the final quarter of 2020, but it’s slower than the 52 filings seen in the corresponding period of last year.Excluding 2020, such a pace hasn’t been seen since 2010, which saw 48 filings in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.U.S. bankruptcy courts are expected to be relatively muted compared with 2020 as ample credit flows to the riskiest companies.“I don’t see why this year there would be a huge slew of filings,” given the availability of credit to struggling firms, said Adam Plainer, global co-chair of the restructuring group at law firm Dechert.But the current sluggish state of restructuring doesn’t mean that pandemic-driven distress is over, Plainer said in an interview. The outlook for entertainment and casual dining is uncertain and filings in the energy sector are likely to pick up, he said.Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, bemoans a “challenging” time for traditional distressed investing.“To get to higher returns these days, you have to be willing to extend credit to somebody who is not clearly coming back,” Marks said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday. By the time Oaktree raised capital for a record $15 billion distressed-debt fund in July, “the greatest opportunities were past,” Marks said.The amount of traded distressed bonds and loans fell to about $92 billion as of April 2, down 1.8% week-on-week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The amount of troubled bonds rose 0.1% while distressed loans fell 7.5%.Click here for a worksheet of distressed bonds and loansThere were 243 distressed bonds from 133 issuers trading as of Monday, the lowest since Jan. 6, 2020, according to Trace data.Diamond Sports Group LLC had the most distressed debt of issuers that hadn’t filed for bankruptcy as of March 26, Bloomberg data show. Its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., said in a March filing that it expects Diamond to have enough cash for the next 12 months if the pandemic doesn’t get worse.Click here for more news on distressed debt and bankruptcy. First Word is curated by Bloomberg editors to give you actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources, including Dow Jones and Twitter. First Word can be customized to your Worksheet, sectors, geography or other criteria by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital May Allot 40% of Global Fund to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China as it begins investing there, according to the firm’s new head for the country.“Later in the year, we’re thinking of launching a China fund to address China investment,” Daisy Cai said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday. The country could make up roughly about a third to 40% of B Capital’s global fund, she added.The U.S. currently accounts for slightly more than half of B Capital’s global investment, while South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe make up the rest.Saverin’s Venture Firm Enters China With Ex-SoftBank PartnerB Capital hired Cai, a former SoftBank Vision Fund partner, to run a team of about 10 investment professionals initially from Hong Kong and focus on Chinese tech startups serving businesses in health care, financial services and transportation, among others. As general partner at B Capital, which Saverin founded with former Bain Capital executive Raj Ganguly in 2015, she’s tasked with helping expand the young venture house’s global footprint.Cai said B Capital recently invested in Xingyun Group, which helps international brands expand their e-commerce operations in China. It’s also looking at backing a major auto parts retail chain, she added, without naming the company.“We believe that China is as big of an opportunity in the global tech market as the U.S.,” Ganguly told Bloomberg News last week. Saverin added his firm will bet on startups serving businesses in China where “the economy is vast but tech innovation is still under-invested relative to the industrial sector.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Awaits Institutional Demand for Next Leg Higher, Oanda Says

    Bitcoin's intraday rally follows a near 36% rise over the past month as traders look to institutional demand to fuel further upside.

  • Apollo Said to Lead Buyout Group for $10 Billion Aramco Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is leading a group of investors aiming to buy a roughly $10 billion stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, people familiar with the matter said.The buyout firm’s consortium will include U.S. and Chinese investors and has been shortlisted to make a final offer, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state energy company, has narrowed the pool of bidders and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are no longer involved, the people said.While the Apollo consortium is currently seen as a leading contender, another bidder could still emerge as the winner, the people said.Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, may choose a winner in the coming weeks, though it could decide not to sell the stake, according to the people.Representatives for Apollo, Aramco, BlackRock and Brookfield declined to comment.Opening UpIf an agreement is reached, it could rank among the largest infrastructure deals this year and be one of Apollo’s biggest ever, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The potential sale is part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to further open up to foreign investors and use the money to diversify the economy. Asset disposals also go some way to helping the energy giant maintain payouts to shareholders as well as investments on oil fields and refinery projects. The company paid a $75 billion dividend last year, the highest of any listed company, almost all of which went to the state.Global infrastructure funds are flush with record amounts of capital and seeking assets with predictable returns. Last year, Abu Dhabi’s state energy firm sold a $10.1 billion stake in natural-gas pipelines to a group of six investors including GIP and Brookfield.JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Moelis & Co., the Wall Street investment bank that was also involved in the Abu Dhabi deal, are among Aramco’s advisers.(Adds detail on dividend in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse axes bosses and bonuses amid Archegos losses

    The Swiss bank's risk chief is leaving after it revealed the fallout from two major clients.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Mark Cuban-Backed Nifty’s Hires Law Pro as IP Questions Dog NFT Market

    As chief legal officer, Olta Andoni will be navigating uncharted waters, given the novel and complex issues posed by NFTs.

  • IMF Says Fed Surprises Can Trigger Emerging-Market Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned that a potential surprise tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve could spur an increase in interest rates and capital outflows from emerging markets, underlining the need for clear central bank communication.Rising market interest rates in the U.S. so far have been driven by positive news on economic prospects and Covid-19 vaccines, which tends to boost portfolio inflows and lower spreads on U.S. dollar-denominated debt for most emerging markets, the IMF said Monday in an analytical chapter of its World Economic Outlook.The Fed has said it will maintain near-zero interest rates until the U.S. economy hits maximum employment and inflation is on track to exceed 2% for some time. But if central banks in advanced economies were to suddenly signal greater concern for inflation risks, the world could see a surprise tightening of financial conditions similar to the 2013 “taper tantrum,” IMF economists Philipp Engler, Roberto Piazza and Galen Sher wrote.“Monetary policy surprises,” as measured by the increase in interest rates on days of regularly scheduled Fed decisions, found that for each 1 percentage-point rise in U.S. interest rates, long-term rates climb by a third of a point in the average emerging market, the authors said in an accompanying blog post. The increase is two-thirds of a point in emerging markets with lower, speculative-grade credit ratings, the IMF said.To avoid triggering a deterioration in investor sentiment about emerging markets, advanced economy central banks can give clear, transparent communications about future monetary policy under different scenarios, the IMF said. The fund cited the Fed’s guidance about preconditions for a rate increase as an example. The IMF said that further Fed guidance on possible future scenarios would be useful.The IMF, which on Tuesday will release the principal forecasting section of the World Economic Outlook, last week cautioned that the global economy is at risk of being scarred by the pandemic and called on policy makers to limit the pain. The fund and the World Bank begin their week-long virtual spring meetings on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Stocks Claw Back Record High, Erasing Pandemic Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose to a record high, more than a year after the pandemic spurred a market collapse, as investors looked past the region’s slow pace of vaccinations and focused on prospects for a global economic recovery.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained as much as 1% to 436.47 before trading slightly below that level as of 12:30 p.m. in London, surpassing a peak of 433.9 reached on Feb. 19 last year. Cyclicals such as miners, automakers and banks led the advance. Travel and leisure stocks rose, led higher by cruise operator Carnival Plc, with airlines getting a boost from a lower oil price, while U.K. pub stocks gained as the government downplayed the need for vaccine passports.With Europe’s markets reopening after the Easter break, shares are following Wall Street’s Monday rally as solid U.S. data adds to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. Rising government bond yields have also boosted the appeal of economically sensitive sectors in 2021, while weighing on frothier parts such as technology. That’s helping the outperformance of Europe, which has a heavy weighting of cheap and cyclical shares.The likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amundi, the region’s biggest asset manager, say that European stocks can outperform the U.S. this year despite concerns over the slow vaccination pace and lockdowns in major economies like France and Italy.“It’s quite impressive, or baffling, whatever you choose to call it, how the market seems to be looking through the bumps in the road to reopening,” Ian Williams, a strategist at Peel Hunt, said by phone. “It’s almost like any kind of negative news seems to be shrugged off very easily.”The Stoxx 600’s record comes as the S&P 500 and MSCI All-Country World indexes already trade at all-time highs. Within Europe, German and Nordic markets hit the milestone of recouping lockdown losses early on, with the DAX Index rising to a record as far back as December.Benchmarks of Greece and Spain remain well below last year’s levels, though France’s CAC 40 climbed to its highest level since June 2007. U.K. shares, especially domestically focused ones, have started to catch up after Britain struck a Brexit deal and made faster progress on Covid-19 jabs than the continent. The FTSE 250 Index has gained 7.3% so far this year and is also approaching an all-time record high.Cyclical Catch-UpSector-wise, while defensives such as tech and consumer staples led Europe’s initial rebound from the virus-fueled rout, cyclical industries have rallied sharply since. Miners, autos and travel shares have more than doubled since the market low in March 2020, while value sectors such as energy are starting to catch up. Banks are among the best performers this year.“European equity markets have a higher percentage tilt/allocation to the more distressed cyclical and value parts of the market that performed poorly not only in 2020, but for several years before as well,” Niall Gallagher, investment director of European equities at GAM, said by email. “Any change in the economic environment that sees a pick-up in growth and a pick-up in inflation is likely to positively impact these sectors.”Gallagher said European countries should be able to boost their vaccine roll-out in the second quarter as supplies improve, allowing for a relaxing of restrictions and the opening up of tourism toward the end of the quarter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m a farmer in my late 30s, live a frugal lifestyle, and my son has a disability. Should I pay extra on my mortgage — or save for retirement?

    ‘I have experienced one devastating year where my crop was destroyed and I only had $20,000 in crop insurance to live on that year.’

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But those gains could come undone quickly if consumer demand is hit due to curbs on movement, such as those imposed in the capital New Delhi and by the state of Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of the national output.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.(updates survey details in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your state saying no to the $10,200 unemployment tax break?

    More than a dozen are not excluding the benefits from state taxes. Is yours among them?

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.