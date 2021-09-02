Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under its New Market Segments

September 2, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) has received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (“TSE”) on July 9, 2021 and the Company confirmed its compliance with the listing standards for the “Prime Market” under the new market segments. Based on the results, the Company resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to select and apply for “Prime Market” to which it shall belong to after the introduction date, April 4, 2022. The Company will promptly proceed with the procedures set forth by TSE.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

