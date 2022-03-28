Aspo Oyj

Aspo Plc

Inside information

March 28, 2022 at 1 p.m.





Notice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding hybrid bond

Aspo Plc (”Aspo” or ”Company”) announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its EUR 20 million 8.750 percent hybrid bond (”2020 Capital Securities”) issued on April 30, 2020 (ISIN: FI4000415666)

The outstanding EUR 20 million 2020 Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on May 2, 2022 (the “Redemption date”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2020 Capital Securities

On the Redemption Date, Aspo will pay the holders of the 2020 Capital Securities a redemption price equal to principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the 2020 Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2020 Capital Securities.



Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO



Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



