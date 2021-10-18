U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.75
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,106.00
    -65.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,069.75
    -64.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.40
    -7.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.99 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -2.34 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3230
    +0.6460 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,315.55
    +1,619.05 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.24
    +83.02 (+6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

NOTICE TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN HOYLU AB (PUBL)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hoylu AB
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

N.B. This English text is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original of the notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting in Hoylu AB (publ), and in case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

NOTICE TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN HOYLU AB (PUBL)

The shareholders of Hoylu AB (publ), reg. no 559084-6381 (the “Company”) are hereby summoned to attend the extraordinary general meeting held at 10:00 (CET) on Monday 22 November 2021 at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå located at Strandvägen 1, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration begins at 09:45 (CET).

INFORMATION RELATED TO THE CORONA VIRUS
To minimise the risk of spreading the corona virus, no food and beverages will be served at the EGM. Participation of board members and company management will be restricted to online where possible. Shareholders who so desire can attend via a representative.

NOTIFICATION OF PARTICIPATION ETC.
Shareholders who wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting must:

  • be recorded as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday 12 November 2021;

  • no later than on Tuesday 16 November 2021, preferably before 16:00 (CET), have given notice of their participation and potential assistants by mail to Hoylu AB (publ), Tunnbindaregatan 37, 602 21 Norrköping, Sweden, or by email to bolagsstamma@hoylu.com, or by telephone at +46 (0)40-170 600 during office hours.

The notification should state name, personal identification number or registration number, address, day-time phone number and when applicable information regarding any representative, proxy and or at most two assistants. If applicable, the notification must include authorization documents such as certificate of registration or equivalent documents.

Shareholders whose shares are nominee-registered must, in order to have the right to attend the extraordinary general meeting, request to be temporarily registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB. The shareholder must instruct their nominee thereof in due time prior to Friday 12 November 2021, by which date such registration must be executed.

Shareholders represented by proxy shall issue a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder. The power of attorney may not be issued earlier than one year before the date of the general meeting, with the exception of the power of attorney specifies a longer period, up to a maximum of five years. A power of attorney issued by a legal entity shall have a registration certificate attached, or if such certificate does not exist, equivalent documents. Original power of attorney and any registration certificate should, in advance of the general meeting be sent to the Company at the address above. A power of attorney form may be ordered from the Company and are available on the Company’s website www.hoylu.com.

PROPOSED AGENDA

  1. Opening of the extraordinary general meeting

  2. Appointment of a chairman of the general meeting

  3. Preparation and approval of the voting register

  4. Appointment of one (1) or two (2) persons to verify the minutes of the meeting

  5. Determination of whether the extraordinary general meeting was duly convened

  6. Approval of the agenda

  7. Resolution on directed issue of convertible bonds

  8. Resolution to authorize the Board of Directors to undertake minor adjustments of the resolutions

  9. Closure of the extraordinary general meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Appointment of a chairman of the general meeting (item 2)
The Chairman of the Board, Björn Wallin, is proposed to be appointed as chairman of the extraordinary general meeting.

Resolution on directed issue of convertible bonds (item 7)
The shareholder Fougner Invest AS proposes that the general meeting resolves on a directed issue of convertible bonds in a nominal amount not exceeding SEK 875,000, entailing an increase in the share capital of not more than SEK 48,089.39 upon full conversion of the debenture. The resolution shall otherwise be governed by the following terms and conditions.

  1. The right to subscribe for the convertible debenture shall vest in Skadi AS (controlled by Hans Othar Blix), Windchange Invest AB (controlled by Johan Lindqvist), Baklid Invest AS (controlled by Truls Baklid) and CeWi Invest AS (controlled by Karl Wiersholm). The reason for not applying the shareholders’ pre-emption rights is to raise capital in a cost and time effective manner. Moreover, the issue of convertible bonds makes it possible for the board members Hans Othar Blix, Johan Lindqvist and the executives Truls Baklid and Karl Wiersholm to invest and thus achieving alignment with the Company’s shareholders.

  2. The nominal amount of the convertible debenture shall be SEK 1 or multiples thereof. The loan carries an annual interest rate of 6 per cent in accordance with the provisions set out in the terms and conditions, Appendix 1.

  3. The subscription price shall be equal to the nominal amount of the convertible debenture.

  4. Subscription shall take place within three days of the date of the resolution to issue convertible debentures. Payment for the convertible debentures subscribed for shall be made within one week of the time of subscription.

  5. The convertible debenture may be converted into shares during the period commencing the date of registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office of the resolution regarding the issue up to and including October 31, 2022 at a conversion price of SEK 1.50. Any share premium shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve.

Share capital, shares and dilution
Provided that the extraordinary general meeting resolves in accordance with Fougner Invest AS proposal and upon full conversation (excluding accrued interest) the share capital will increase by an additional amount of approximately SEK 48,089,39 by issue of 583,333 new shares. The dilution for existing shareholders amounts to a maximum of approximately 0.6 per cent.


A valid resolution pursuant to this item requires that the resolution be supported by shareholders representing at least nine-tenths (9/10) of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting.

Resolution to authorize the Board of Directors to undertake minor adjustments of the resolutions (item 8)
The Board of Directors proposes that the extraordinary general meeting authorizes the Board, the CEO or the person otherwise designated by the Board, to undertake such minor adjustments and clarifications of the decisions made at the extraordinary general meeting to the extent required for registration of the resolutions.

OTHER

Number of shares and votes in the Company
As of the date of this notice, the total number of registered shares in the Company is 91,743,922 representing a total of 91,743,922 votes. The Company holds no own shares.

Shareholders’ right to information
Shareholders are informed of their right under Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act to request information about circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item of business on the agenda and about circumstances that may affect the assessment of the Company's financial situation. The Board and the CEO shall provide such information if the Board considers that this can be done without significant damage to the Company. The duty of disclosure also applies to the Company's relationships with other companies in the group, the consolidated financial statements and such circumstances as detailed above applicable to subsidiaries.

Shareholders have a right to ask the Company questions at the extraordinary general meeting on the items and proposals to be considered at the extraordinary general meeting.

Documents
Documents related to the resolutions proposed to the extraordinary general meeting will be available at the Company’s head office and on the Company’s webpage, www.hoylu.com, no later than two (2) weeks prior to the extraordinary general meeting and will also be sent to those shareholders who so request and provide their postal address. The documents will also be available at the extraordinary general meeting.
____________________________
Stockholm in October 2021
Hoylu AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

For mor information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu AB
Tel: +47 905 18588
Email: sr@hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:35 CEST on October 18, 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and Chinese growth slowed. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • The Threat of Stagflation Is Haunting Investors. Here’s How Scared You Should Be.

    Despite recent slowing, U.S. economy is posting solid growth. And the nation has had trouble sustaining even 4% annual inflation over the past 40 years.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Netflix, Chipotle, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season ramps with results from companies including AT&T, Tesla, Netflix, Verizon, American Express, J, P, Chipotle, IBM, and many others.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.