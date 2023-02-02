U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    +21.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,591.25
    +177.00 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.34
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.60
    +28.80 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.79 (+3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.57
    -1.83 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9670
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,829.07
    +820.76 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.10
    +301.42 (+124.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,798.88
    +37.77 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting of Minesto AB (publ)

·8 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Minesto AB (publ), reg. no. 556719-4914 ("Minesto" or the "Company"), are hereby given notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 20 February 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises on Östra Hamngatan 24 in Göteborg.

Exercising voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting

Any shareholder wishing to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting must:

  1. be entered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as per Friday 10 February 2023, and, if the shares are nominee-registered, and

  2. have registered their intention to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting to the Company in accordance with the instructions under the heading "Notification of personal participation or participation by proxy", in such time that the notification is received by the Company no later than Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

Nominee registered shares

To be entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting, a shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee, must in order to be entitled to exercise its voting rights give notice about its intention to participate in the meeting and temporarily register the shares in its own name in the share register at Euroclear. Such registration must be effected no later than on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 and, thus, the shareholder should provide notice to the nominee thereof in due time before that day. Voting rights registrations requested by a shareholder in such time that the voting rights registration has been effected by the nominee no later than on Tuesday, 14 February 2023, will be considered at the presentation of the share register.

Notification of personal participation or participation by proxy

Shareholders wishing to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person or by proxy shall notify the Company no later than Tuesday, 14 February 2023, either:

  1. through a digital form on the Company's website, www.minesto.com, or

  2. by post to Minesto AB (publ), J A Wettergrens Gata 14, 421 30 Västra Frölunda (mark the envelope "EGM 2023").

The notification shall include name or company name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address, telephone number as well as, where applicable, the number of assistants (maximum two).

Anyone who does not wish to attend in person may exercise their right at the Extraordinary General Meeting by proxy with a written, signed and dated power of attorney. If the power of attorney has been issued by a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent document of authorisation for the legal entity must be attached.

To facilitate access to the Extraordinary General Meeting, powers of attorney, registration certificates and other authorisation documents should be received by the Company at the address Minesto AB (publ), J A Wettergrens Gata 14, 421 30 Västra Frölunda (mark the envelope "EGM 2023") well in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting and preferably no later than Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

Please note that the notification of participation at the Extraordinary General Meeting shall take place even if a shareholder wishes to exercise its voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting by proxy. Submission of power of attorney does not constitute a valid notification to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

A power of attorney form is available on the Company's website, www.minesto.com.

Items at the Extraordinary General Meeting

Proposed agenda:

  1. Opening of the meeting

  2. Election of chairperson of the meeting

  3. Preparation and approval of the voting register

  4. Approval of the agenda

  5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

  6. Determination of whether the Extraordinary General Meeting has been duly convened

  7. Resolution regarding approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

  8. Resolution regarding adjustment authorization

  9. Closing of the meeting

Proposed resolutions by the Board of Directors

2 Election of chairperson of the meeting

The Board of Directors proposes that Eric Ehrencrona or, in the event of an impediment, the person appointed by the Board of Directors instead be elected as the chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

7 Resolution regarding approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 February 2023 on a new issue of no more than 29,497,530 shares, leading to an increase of share capital of no more than SEK 1,474,876.50 (the "Rights Issue").

The Rights Issue shall take place with preferential rights for existing shareholders and in accordance with the following conditions:

  • The right to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue shall, with preferential rights, rest with those who are registered as shareholders of the Company on the record date of the issue. Each shareholder shall have a preferential right to subscribe for shares in proportion to the number of shares previously held by the shareholder.

  • One (1) existing share in the Company shall entitle the holder to one (1) subscription right. Fourteen (14) subscription rights entitle for subscription of three (3) shares.

  • The record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to subscribe for shares with preferential rights shall be 27 February 2023.

  • The subscription price per share shall be SEK 5.20. The part of the subscription price that exceeds the quotient value shall be added to the non-restricted share premium reserve.

  • Subscription of shares shall take place during the period from and including 1 March 2023 up to and including 15 March 2023. Subscription of shares with preferential rights (i.e. with subscription rights) shall be made through payment. Subscription for shares without preferential rights (i.e. without subscription rights) shall be made on a designated application form during the period set out above. The Board of Directors shall be entitled to resolve on an extension of the subscription period.

  • Payment for shares subscribed for without exercise of subscription rights shall be made no later than three banking days from notice of allotment (settlement note) has been sent to the subscriber. However, the Board of Directors shall have the right to decide on an extension of the payment period.

  • Payment for subscribed shares shall be made in cash. However, it is noted that the Board of directors can allow set-off in accordance with the conditions specified in Chapter 13, Section 41 of the Swedish Companies Act.

  • If not all of the shares are subscribed for with exercised subscription rights, the Board of Directors shall, up to the maximum amount of the Rights Issue, resolve on allotment of shares subscribed for without exercised subscription rights. Allotment of shares subscribed for without exercised subscription rights shall, if applicable, be made:

  • The new shares will entitle to dividends for the first time on the record date for dividends that occurs following the registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

  • The Board of Directors or anyone appointed by the Board of Directors is given the right to make the adjustments necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution at the Companies Registration Office or Euroclear Sweden AB.

The Rights Issue is valid only if the proposal is supported by shareholders representing more than half of the votes cast.

8 Resolution regarding adjustment authorization

The Board of Directors, the CEO or the person appointed by the Board of Directors shall be authorized to make such minor amendments and clarifications of the resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting that may prove necessary in connection with registration of the resolutions.

Number of shares and votes

At the time of this notice, the total number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 137,655,143. The Company holds no treasury shares.

Other

Power of attorney forms and complete proposals for resolutions with adhering documents will be made available no later than two weeks prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting. The notice and documents as above will be made available at the Company on J A Wettergrens Gata 14 in Västra Frölunda and on the Company's website www.minesto.com and will be sent to shareholders who request it and provide their e-mail or postal address. The Extraordinary General Meeting's shareholder's register is available at the Company's office at the above address.

The shareholders are reminded of the right to, at the Extraordinary General Meeting, request information from the Board of Directors and the Managing Director in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed please see  https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Integritetspolicy-bolagsstammor-svenska.pdf.

Göteborg in February 2023

Minesto AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3707638/1821897.pdf

Press release

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-to-attend-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-minesto-ab-publ-301737200.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents

  • Carvana, Peloton Soar as Treasury Yields Fall

    Speculative stocks rallied Wednesday as traders ramped up [dovish rate bets](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/federal-reserve-meeting-interest-rate-hike-february-2023/card/rate-bets-turn-dovish-as-powell-speaks-zPT33NiWlqdHaw9a40Kx). Carvana shares rallied 39% in late Wednesday trading, bringing the online used-car seller's year-to-date gains to nearly 200%. Peloton shares rose 26%. Both stocks are pandemic-era favorites that crashed hard in 2022. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi

  • Amazon Earnings Are Today. All Eyes Are on Its Cloud Computing Business.

    The company's fourth-quarter results will likely be muted by weakness in e-commerce, and slower growth in cloud and advertising markets.

  • Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Might Have Nowhere to Go But Down in February

    "This too shall pass" is an ancient saying that supports an investment in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today. The problem for investors right now is that the time it takes the company to work through what has become a very deep business downturn may end up being measured in years, not months. As an industrial stock, Stanley Black & Decker's business is inherently cyclical, with financial results rising and falling along with economic activity.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • Deutsche Bank Profit Rises on Booming Lending Business

    The German bank’s net profit rose on the back of higher interest rates, driving the lender to its strongest year since 2007.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $48.57, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day.

  • Shell Posts $42 Billion Profit, Adding to Industry’s Record Haul

    Shell became the latest oil giant to post a record annual profit last year, joining U.S. peers in surging back from early pandemic losses on soaring energy prices.

  • Meta earnings: Zuckerberg is ‘clearly listening to Wall Street,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses Meta's Q4 earnings beat, the social media company's outlook amid tech industry layoffs, and user engagement on the platform.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Zuckerberg Declares ‘Year of Efficiency’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s shares soared more than 20%, on track for their biggest gain in 10 years, after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to T