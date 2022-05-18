NOTICE OF CLOSURE - Closure of Notre-Dame Street East from May 20 to 23 2022

MONTREAL, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Port Authority hereby advises the public that there will be traffic restrictions over the weekend of May 20 to 23 2022 due to construction work on the overpass in the Viau Terminal sector. During this period of time, a section of Notre-Dame Street East will be closed to traffic while the structure's deck is being paved.

Closure and traffic management

Complete closure of Notre-Dame Street East in both directions between Viau and Dickson Streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Cars will be detoured via Dickson and Hochelaga streets, then via Pie-IX Blvd.

Trucks will use Dickson and Hochelaga streets, then Assomption Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street East before reaching Pie-IX Blvd.

These project works may be postponed in the event of unfavourable weather conditions.

ABOUT THE OVERPASS PROJECT IN THE VIAU TERMINAL SECTOR

The objective of the overpass project is to improve road accessibility to the Port of Montreal and to ease truck traffic in the local network. The project aims to create a direct link between the Port of Montreal and Highway 25 to ensure continuous container movement to and from the terminals.

The project includes architectural integration, an artistic component and landscaping. The new infrastructure has received a financial contribution from the Government of Canada through the National Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund.

Learn more about the project on our web page.

ABOUT THE PORT OF MONTREAL

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

