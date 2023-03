Notice to convene ordinary general meeting of European Energy A/S (CVR no. 18 35 13 31) (the "Company")



The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes an ordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on:







Thursday 16 March 2023 at 10:00 CET at the address of the Company, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark and electronically on Teams.







Agenda: Election of Chair.

Report on the activities of the Company

Presentation of the annual report with the auditors’ report for approval and discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Resolution on the appropriation of profit or treatment of loss according to the approved annual report.

Election of members to the Board of Directors.

Decision regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023.

Amendment to the article of association regarding the authorization to issue warrants.

Election of Auditor(s).



Complete proposals



Re item (3):



The Board of Directors proposes that the annual report with the auditors' report for 2022 is approved and that discharge is given for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.





Re item (4):



The Board of Directors proposes that the annual result, which is a profit of EUR 91.5 million, is carried forward to the following year.





Re item (5):



The Board Members elected by the general meeting are elected on an annual basis.





All of the incumbent Board Members are standing for re-election, and the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all the members:







Jens Due Olsen

Louise Hahn

Jens-Peter Zink

Jesper Helmuth Larsen

Knud Erik Andersen

Claus Dyhr Christensen

Mikael Dystrup Pedersen



Re item (6):



The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023 be as follows:

Base fee 230,000 DKK

Members of the Board of Directors 1 x base fee DKK

Vice Chair of the Board of Directors 2 x base fee DKK

Chair of the Board of Directors 3 x base fee DKK