Notice of convening Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

The Annual General Meeting of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 21th of June 2021 at 10.am at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu.



Registration of participants will start at the venue of the meeting at 09:45. Registration will end at 10:00.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the General Meeting will be fixed 7 (seven) days before the General Meeting, i.e. on 14 June 2021, as at the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

Agenda of the General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2020 was 7 650 369.73 euro and the net profit for the financial year was 1 073 684.83 euros.

2. Allocation of profits for the financial year 2020

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To transfer the consolidated net profit of the Company for the financial year 2020, in the amount of 1 073 684.83 euros, to the profit of previous periods.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2021

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (register code: 10142876; aaddress: Pärnu mnt. 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2021. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

For registration, we kindly ask the participants to submit the following documents:

shareholders who are natural persons are required to submit their identity document; representatives must submit a written power of attorney; the representative of a shareholder who is a legal person must submit a valid extract of the register where the person is registered and which provides the right of representation of the shareholder (legal representation) as well as the identity document. Representatives who are not legal representatives must also submit a valid written power of attorney.

A shareholder may inform the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney prior to the General Meeting, by sending the corresponding digitally signed notice to the e-mail address of the Company group@nordicfibreboard.com or by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing to the Company's office Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country, between 09:00 and 16:00 by using the respective forms published on the webpage of the Company located at http://www.nordicfibreboard.com . Should a shareholder wish to inform the Company about the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney granted to a representative prior to the General Meeting, the corresponding notice must be delivered and received by the Company at the latest by 23:59 on 18 June 2021.

Story continues

All documents related to the annual General Meeting of the Company (including the notice on convening the General Meeting, the draft resolutions, the Company's annual report 2020 and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting) will be available to the shareholders on the webpage of the Company located at https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/general-meetings/2021 and at the Company's office at location at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country, during working days from 09:00 to 16:00 from the notification of convening the General Meeting until the day of the General Meeting. Please contact us in advance at group@nordicfibreboard.com to request access to the documents.

All shareholders shall have the right to receive from the Management Board information on the Company's operations at the General Meeting. The Management Board may refuse to give information, if there is a reason to presume that this may cause significant damage to the interests of the Company. Where the Management Board refuses to give information, a shareholder may demand that the legality of the shareholder's demand be decided by the General Meeting or submit, within 2 weeks after the refusal, an application to a court in proceedings on petition in order to obligate the Management Board to give information.

Any questions regarding the agenda items of the General Meeting may be addressed to the Company's e‑mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com .

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company may demand the inclusion of additional items into the agenda of the annual General Meeting, if the corresponding claim is filed in writing at least 15 days prior to the General Meeting at the e-mail address: group@nordicfibreboard.com or to the Company's office at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may submit to the Company in writing a draft resolution on each agenda item, by posting the draft to the e-mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com or to the Company's office at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country. The draft must be submitted in electronic form or by e-mail so that it would be delivered to and received by the Company no later than 3 days before the General Meeting.

Torfinn Losvik

CEO & Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

Attachments



