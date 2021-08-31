U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,453.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,673.50
    +76.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.70
    +10.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8550
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,050.52
    -873.21 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.79
    -16.07 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ignitis grupė
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the parent company), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the parent company to be held on Monday, 27 September 2021, at 1 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Konstitucijos Av. 20, Vilnius, LT-09308.

The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting is:

  • regarding the assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

  • regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

  • regarding the allocation of dividends for shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.

  • regarding the election of the audit company to perform the audit of the financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and determination of the terms of payment for audit services.

  • regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

  • regarding the revocation of the members of the Audit Committee of AB “Ignitis grupė” and election of new members for the new term of the Audit Committee and approval of the Regulations of the Audit Committee.

  • regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

  • regarding the change of the registered office of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

The detailed agenda with proposed resolutions with their justifications are further described in the enclosed notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place the Management Board strongly recommends that shareholders do not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to participate by filling in the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the parent company. The general ballot paper and information on its signing and submission are available on the parent company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

Accordingly, the parent company:

  • asks to inform about the need to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 23 September 2021) to the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt (in order for the parent company to take measures to maintain safe distances during the meeting in advance);

  • will not allow shareholders of the parent company who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

  • reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful.

For additional information, please contact:


For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Loses $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. extended its slump on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The biotech

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Climb; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed along with U.S. and European equity futures Tuesday after another record Wall Street close, weathering signs of weaker economic activity in China.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index hit a more than two-week high. Chinese shares lagged the broader benchmark, in part on data signaling that an outbreak of the delta virus variant led to a contraction in the service sector. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. Treasuries hel