Nkt A/S

Company Announcement

1 March 2023

Announcement No. 6

Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held Thursday 23 March 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (CET) with doors being open from 2.30 p.m. (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup.

Attached are the annual report, invitation and agenda with the full contents of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the Board of Directors.

More information can be found at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings.com

The Annual Report and Remuneration Report for 2022 can be found and printed at investors.nkt.com/corporate-governance/statutory-reports.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, tel. +45 2223 5870

