Notice of Crown Capital Q4 2022 Results Conference Call

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Chris Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer.

Q4 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: 

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

TIME: 

11:30 a.m. EST

DIAL IN NUMBER:   

(416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383

CONFERENCE ID:  

44386563

REPLAY:   

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 386563)


Available until midnight (EST) March 28, 2023

WEBCAST:   

The audio webcast can be accessed at www.crowncapital.ca under
Investor Relations or at https://app.webinar.net/KWJxrnoZOBk




ABOUT CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS (TSX: CRWN)
Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

