Notice of Crown Capital Q4 2022 Results Conference Call
CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Chris Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer.
Q4 2022 CONFERENCE CALL
DATE:
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
TIME:
11:30 a.m. EST
DIAL IN NUMBER:
(416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383
CONFERENCE ID:
44386563
REPLAY:
(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 386563)
Available until midnight (EST) March 28, 2023
WEBCAST:
The audio webcast can be accessed at www.crowncapital.ca under
ABOUT CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS (TSX: CRWN)
Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.
