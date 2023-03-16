Notice of Crown Capital Q4 2022 Results Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CRWN), a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Chris Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Overvelde, Chief Financial Officer.

Q4 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 TIME: 11:30 a.m. EST DIAL IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 CONFERENCE ID: 44386563 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 386563)

Available until midnight (EST) March 28, 2023 WEBCAST: The audio webcast can be accessed at www.crowncapital.ca under

Investor Relations or at https://app.webinar.net/KWJxrnoZOBk







ABOUT CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS (TSX: CRWN)

Founded in 2000 within Crown Life Insurance Company, Crown Capital Partners is a capital partner to entrepreneurs and growth businesses mainly operating in the telecommunications infrastructure, distribution services, and distributed power markets. We focus on growth industries that require a specialized capital partner, and we aim to create long-term value by acting as both a direct investor in operating businesses serving these markets and as a manager of investment funds for institutional partners. For additional information, please visit crowncapital.ca.

SOURCE Crown Capital Partners Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c3200.html